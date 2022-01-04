Job opportunities in the sector are available with the Servier Group pharmaceutical in different regions of Italy.

The French company periodically looks for new staff to hire. At the moment, urgently select iscientific informants and other figures. The jobs involve initial hiring a fixed term.

Below we present the open positions and how to apply to work at Servier.

THE GROUP

Servier is an independent pharmaceutical group of French origins. In particular, it deals with the study, production and distribution of innovative drugs intended for the treatment of cardiovascular, oncological, metabolic and immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Today present in 150 countries spread over 5 continents, the Group was founded in 1954 in France, in Orléans. Since 1972 it has also been based in Italy, in the city of Rome. On the Italian territory, it also manages the IFB Stroder of Florence and the Servier Research Institute (Rome) part of the International Center for Therapeutic Research (ICTR) network, in which 30 employees work. Globally, the Servier Group employs approximately 22,500 people, including 3,000 researchers.

SERVIER HIRING AND JOB OFFERS

Servier currently researches mainly in Italy Scientific informants of the drug to be used in different work areas. The selected candidates must, reporting to the Group’s Area manager, ensure regular visits and contacts to specialist and general practitioners present on the Italian territory.

In detail, the open positions for scientific representatives are available at Brescia and its province, Verona, Udine and its province, Naples, Lecco, Sondrio And Venice.

REQUIREMENTS

To be able to apply, you need to be graduates in scientific disciplines (biological sciences, chemistry, pharmacy, CTF, natural sciences) or have a bachelor’s degree in scientific drug information. Furthermore, good knowledge ofEnglish and the area of ​​competence. The available positions are mainly aimed at resources who have already gained experience in the role (from 6 months to 1 year).

WORKING CONDITIONS

For the recruitment of new scientific representatives of the drug, Servier provides for the following working conditions:

initial fixed-term leasing contract lasting 12 months;

initial and subsequent professional training;

opportunities for professional development and growth;

tablet and company car.

OTHER JOB OPPORTUNITIES

For the Rome office, Servier is also looking for the following professionals:

Senior Controller;

Business Intelligence Manager.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

The Servier job offers are not only aimed at experienced profiles, but also concern young people who intend to take their first steps into the world of work. The company, in fact, is particularly interested in hiring young people recent graduates, for which it provides personalized integration paths aimed at an effective insertion within the organization.

There is also a internship program which allows trainees to put into practice the knowledge acquired in masters and university courses and, at the same time, to access subsequent permanent hires at the company.

AREAS OF INSERTION

Servier selects frequently new staff to be included in its staff, proposing different types of assignments. The professional opportunities offered by the company concern numerous sectors working, including:

Administration and finance;

Management control;

Scientific Information on Drugs (ISF);

Marketing;

Logistics;

Shopping;

Information Technology;

Human resources;

Regulatory Affairs.

In general, in order to access a job in Servier, the possession of the Graduation obtained, preferably, in disciplines such as pharmacy, biology, CTF, scientific information, economics, law or social sciences.

SERVIER WORKS WITH US

Servier Italia publishes the personnel searches active within the special section dedicated to careers, present on its website. Here are in fact reported all the open positions to which it is possible to apply. To do this, click on the name of the position of interest, read the description of the role to be filled and apply by filling in the online form with the requested data and attaching a CV. Furthermore, at any time it is possible to propose one to the company spontaneous application using the appropriate function.

HOW TO APPLY

Those interested in Servier recruitments and active job offers can visit the page dedicated to careers (Work with us) on the Group’s website and apply by sending the CV using the appropriate online form.