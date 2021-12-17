open positions and how to apply

Ferrovie dello Stato offers the opportunity for a splendid start to the new year with the promise of new hires. Let’s find out the profiles sought and how to send the application.

state Railways has launched a recruitment campaign to fill different roles and become part of a solid working reality. Applicants will need to prove they are bright, serious and dynamic in order to be placed in a context in which attention to the customer is fundamental and decisive for an evolving development of the company. In the “Work with Us” section of the FS portal selection begins of possible future workers who will have to pass a process based on the position for which you are applying.

Start of the journey with the State Railways

The I travel with FS starts from the web portal, specifically from the “Work with us” section. The candidate will be able to quickly check the open positions with the consultation that is linked to the skills and type of profile sought. The second step is the registration to the website in order to log in later. The procedure will last from 15 to 20 minutes and will be necessary to receive the authentication email and complete the registration confirmation. After sending the application, it will take from three days to a few weeks for CV screening. In the event that your job profile is in line with the figure sought, you will be contacted to begin the process of selection which varies according to the chosen open position. In general, a digital test online, a video interview and a test in a foreign language. By passing the process, you can be hired in a short time.

Open positions

The figures currently sought by Ferrovie dello Stato are many and involve graduates in technical fields, graduates, inexperienced young people e professionals specialized. Among the roles to be filled we mention that of Route planner, Designer of civil systems, Multipurpose operator of conduct and shunting and Operator specialized in rolling stock maintenance. The workplaces range from Lazio to Veneto up to Liguria but the municipalities of Milan, Brescia, Reggio Calabria and Parma are also involved.

Each role will require the satisfaction of specific requirements. To apply as an Operator specialized in rolling stock maintenance, for example, it will be necessary to have a high school diploma and have two years of previous experience in the sector. All the details of the open position can, as already mentioned, be viewed by accessing the portal fsitaliane.it.