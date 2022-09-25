Open term for expressions of interest in Medicine

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant.

The Ministry of Science and Innovation has opened the stage expressions of interest prior to the 2022 call for Innovation Projects in Personalized Medicine and Advanced Therapies, which is part of the Perte para la Salud de Vanguardia and will be managed by the Center for Technological Development and Innovation (CDTI) and the Carlos III Health Institute ( ISCIII).

The call will allocate €55 million (30 million in the form of loans and 25 million in grants) to finance collaborative R&D&I projects in health between companies, centers and research organizations within the National Health System.

Your goal is coordinate scientific and business capabilities for faster progress in development of clinical diagnostic products for personalized medicine and emerging strategic medicines; as well as guiding research and innovative efforts in the field of public-private collaboration towards challenges such as: early and more precise diagnoses; innovative and personalized treatments; and improvement of monitoring and rehabilitation of chronic diseases.

Financing for projects with industrial application

To do this, after the initial phase of expressions of interest, the call will finance R&D projects with the joint participation of companies and research centers and organizations from the environment of the National Health System (SNS), which are focused on generate results with industrial and/or business application.

The call, which will be managed collaboratively through the CDTI and the ISCIII through independent but parallel application processes, begins with an initial phase of expressions of interest, in which the project descriptions, joint between companies and organizations and research centers of the National Health System. Expressions of interest must be submitted, including a declaration of commitment to participate by each of the participating entities.

How to participate in the expressions of interest phase?

Participation in the expressions of interest phase is an essential requirement to be able to access the subsequent funding request phase, once the actions have been opened in the ISCIII and in the CDTI. All expressions of interest They must be delivered through the electronic headquarters of the CDTI.

At the funding request stage, each entity that has been part of an expression of interest must make a separate request: companies, through the CDTI; and the organisms and SNS public research centers, through the ISCIII.

The code number associated with each expression of interest must be entered in the funding applications, which the CDTI and the ISCIII will evaluate independently according to the criteria applicable to their respective aid instruments. The call will only finance the projects in which all the participants of the consortium have been evaluated and confirmed their designation as beneficiaries of aid from the CDTI and the ISCIII.

What health organizations will be eligible for aid?

The beneficiaries of this action may be thes public entities in the SNS environment that develop R+D+I activities in biomedicine or in health sciences and technologies. Grants of up to 100 per cent of eligible costs will be awarded and there is no minimum budget per center or research organization. The main researcher must have formalized his relationship with the requesting center and may not appear in more than one application and the call for grants will be managed by the ISCIII.

They may have the condition of beneficiaries of the aid Business that are validly constituted, have their own legal personality and fiscal domicile in Spain and develop a R&D project in Spain.

Is about partially reimbursable aid of up to 90 percent of the eligible budget, with a non-reimbursable tranche of 33 percent of the aid. The interest rate of the reimbursable tranche will be one-year Euribor, set at the time the aid is granted. The minimum budget per company will be 175,000 euros and the aid request will be managed by the CDTI.

All actions financed within the framework of the call must respect the principle of not causing significant damage to the environment, which implies the compliance with specific conditions related to mitigation and adaptation to climate change, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources, transition to a circular economy, prevention and control of pollution and protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems.