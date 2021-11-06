open the official Discord server, here is the link to participate – Nerd4.life

After the news arriving a few hours ago, From Software and Bandai Namco today opened the official Discord server from Elden Ring, which will basically be the ideal meeting point for fans of the new work of Miyazaki and associates.

You can also join the official Elden Ring Discord server via this link. The players who are trying to join are really many, to the point that at the moment it is impossible verify the account and therefore visit the various sections of the server.

However it is already possible to take the roles. Among the available are those related to PvP and PvE, the one for those who will access the closed beta (and who will therefore be able to view and comment in the dedicated channel), as well as those related to the various gaming platforms.

Elden Ring, a wyvern

In any case, the Elden Ring Discord server will potentially be the best possible meeting place for players all over the world, where it will be possible to organize PvE and PvP game sessions, discuss the lore with other fans or share the secrets hidden in the Interregno, which knowing From Software will undoubtedly be many. And these are just a few examples. Furthermore, the direct involvement of the members of the From Software team in the server is not excluded, thus creating a direct line between the community and developers.

Elden Ring will be available starting in February 25 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. If you haven’t seen it yet, here is the full-bodied gameplay video presented yesterday in Italian. Also available are pre-orders of the collector’s editions and the launch edition for all platforms.