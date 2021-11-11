open the Steam page, no dubbing in Italian – Nerd4.life

Tech

Forspoken open the Steam page, no dubbing in Italian

Square Enix has opened the page Steam from Forspoken, inviting all PC users to put it on their wish list. Interestingly, the lack of the dubbing in Italian.

Unfortunately, there is currently no particularly new information on the game, of which, however, theexit in the spring of 2022, on a date yet to be decided. For the rest it is not yet possible to book it and there are no system requirements.

Let’s read the official description by Forspoken:

Without knowing how, Frey Holland is transported from New York to the breathtaking land of Athia, from which she cannot escape. With a magical, sentient bracelet wrapped inexplicably around her wrist, Frey discovers she can cast powerful spells and use magic to traverse Athia’s vast landscapes. Frey nicknames her new metallic companion “Cuff” and tries to find her way back home.

FEATURES

A beautiful and cruel open world
Explore the life-filled realms of Athia, a breathtaking land filled with spectacular landscapes and alien creatures brought to life with beautiful graphics and cutting-edge technologies.

An arsenal of customizable spells
Take on twisted monsters in magical battles with a wide range of powerful abilities that adapt to various play styles, from the fastest and most exciting to the most strategic and methodical.

Intuitive and magical parkour
Climb walls, leap through canyons, leap from dizzying heights, and sprint across vast landscapes. Frey’s unique abilities allow her to traverse the open world with ease.

Forspoken Steam page

