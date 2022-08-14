Open war between Mike Tyson and Hulu for the new series about his life

American former boxer Mike Tyson lives an open war with the Hulu audiovisual platform for the Mike series, an eight-episode content about his life that will be released at the end of August, and for which he accused the producers of “stealing” his story and being racist.

There are less than two weeks to go before Hulu premieres Mike and in recent days serious accusations have been added by Tyson, who through his social networks has labeled the platform as “the streaming version of a slaver.”

“Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support your story about my life. This is not 1822. This is 2022. They stole my story and didn’t pay me,” Tyson wrote on Instagram. And he concluded his message by suggesting that Hulu officials treat him racist and only see him as a person to be exploited. Previously, Tyson had published a photo with the British Dan White, president of the UFC, accompanied by a text in which he assured that Hulu offered “millions” to the businessman to promote this series, something that he rejected.

“Hulu desperately tried to pay my brother Dan White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave version of my story. He turned her down because he honors friendship and treats people with dignity,” he wrote. In addition, the former boxer wrote last week on his Twitter account that “heads will roll”, referring to the “robbery” that he, he considers, he has suffered.

Tyson’s “ups and downs”

On its website, Hulu touts Mike as a series that “explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Mike Tyson’s professional and personal life.” It is also highlighted that the series is an “unauthorized and unrestricted interpretation” of the former boxer’s life. Tyson, who was the youngest world champion in the heavyweight category in 1986, created a company in 2016 that sells all kinds of marijuana-related products, from edibles to “premium” crops.

Karin Gist, Mike’s showrunner, has not expressly commented on the controversy unleashed with the former boxer. She still has stated that the purpose of the Hulu series is to tell “an unbiased story and for the public to decide what they think or feel. Challenge what people think they know about Mike, and hope they end the series with something to think about.”

the hulu series

The production, which is an unauthorized vision of the real character, stars Trevante Rhodes, an actor who also participated in the main role of the Oscar-winning Moonlight (2016) and in the Netflix hit Blindfolded (2018). The Hulu series will consist of eight episodes and will premiere the first six on the streaming platform on September 8, within Disney+ Day.

Mike’s trailer shows different periods of Tyson’s life, including the time he spent in prison and the time he began to forge his legend in the world of boxing. “That cubbyhole made me who I had to be,” is heard in the images.

“You know who Tyson is, now you will meet Mike,” says the description that accompanies the advance. From his humble beginnings to his rise to world fame, Mike will explore the boxer’s fast-paced and controversial history, as reflected in the overlay words on screen at the end of the trailer: “Champion. Villain. Convicted. Icon. Addicted. Warrior”.

“Mike chronicles the turbulent ups and downs of boxer Mike Tyson’s career and personal life as he went from world-renowned athlete to outcast and back again. Through the lens of Mike Tyson, the series examines the problems of social class and race in the United States. It also tackles topics like fame and media power, misogyny, the wealth gap, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our role in Mike’s story.”

The series has been created and produced by Steven Rogers, a screenwriter known for films such as I, Tonya (2017), Postscript: I Love You (2007) or Stay by My Side (1999). Together with Rhodes, who is also an executive producer with Craig Gillespie, Bryan Unkeless or actress Margot Robbie, they are part of the main cast of Mike Russell Hornsby (Grimm, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Creed II), Harvey Keitel ( Reservoir Dogs, Taxi Driver, The Piano), Laura Harrier (Fahrenheit 451, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Li Eubanks (I Am Dolemite), Olunike Adeliyi (Saw 3D, Flashpoint) and BJ Minor.