Open world games with the best parental systems

Reflexes Open world games now offer players the ability to have a more realistic experience, including the option to have children and simulate parenthood.

Pokémon games give players the opportunity to care for their Pokémon, giving them a sense of nurturing and watching them grow.

Games like Dead Rising 2 and Fable 2 incorporate parenting mechanics, highlighting the lengths some parents will go to protect their children in challenging environments.





The open world video game genre has grown a lot over the last decade. Many games now allow players to explore huge worlds and complete the main narrative (if there is one) in a non-linear way, allowing for many aspects of a real life within the game itself.

RELATED: The Best Open World Games of All Time, Ranked

One of the things players can do in some open world games is have children. This aspect has been a big part of making these games appealing to some players, while others aren’t particularly interested in the parenting aspects but love the sense of realism and ample opportunities these games provide.





1 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Possibly paternity

The newest set of Pokemon The games are finally completely open in nature and the franchise has improved the way players can care for their Pokémon over time. Despite constantly throwing them into battles, Pokemon It feels like the player is raising their beloved pets during the games.

With so many great ways to care for Pokémon now, their training and evolution feels similar to watching a child grow up. Players can take care of their Pokémon while collecting more and having a big family along the journey in a vast open world.

2 Rising Death 2

Post-apocalyptic parenting

Rising Death 2 Platform(s) PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC Released September 28, 2010 Developers Capcom, Blue Castle Games Genders) Action Adventure Metascores 82

He Dead on the rise The games have fascinating and strange open worlds where anything can be used as a weapon. Besides, Rising Death 2 she gave Chuck a daughter and forced him to care for her, making her survival an important aspect of the game that players must control at all times.

Chuck’s daughter Katey was infected with the zombie virus before the events of the game, and needs new ongoing Zombrex which Chuck must find and deliver to her in time to save her throughout the game. While this isn’t the laid-back parenting style of gameplay that some players may be looking for, it’s a great representation of how far parents sometimes have to go to care for their children, and this aspect helped Rising Death 2 One of the best games in the franchise.

3 Skyrim

Adoption only

Skyrim Platform(s) PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One Released November 11, 2011 Developers Bethesda Genders) Role, Action, Adventure Metascores 96

Skyrim is a famous open world RPG and one of the best of all time. Inside Skyrim, relationships are pretty limited in what you can do with them. For example, Dragonborn can marry but cannot have her own children. However, by using the orphanage in Riften, or by talking to one of the orphans on the streets, the Dragonborn is free to adopt children.

There are a variety of ways the Dragonborn can interact with your child after adopting him, from giving him gifts to telling him to do his chores. The breeding system is somewhat limited, but it’s fun to add to the rest of the game available on Skyrim.

4 Fable 2

Relationships matter

Fable 2 Platform(s) Xbox 360 Released October 21, 2008 Developers Lionhead Studios Genders) Role, Action Metascores 89

One of the best role playing games ever for family relationships and growth. Fable 2 is based on the premise that a descendant of the current hero will be the savior of Albion, which actually sets up the sequel. Therefore, the developers made it possible to get married and have children, but that’s not all.

RELATED: Role-playing games to disconnect your brain while you play

There are a variety of important things that a player should do, such as spending time with his family to ensure that he has a strong bond with them. Couples may leave, children die, and even run away from home. If this happens, the player character can choose to go rescue her children. All of this amounts to a proper parenting system, where players must pay attention to their children frequently or risk losing them. Pets are also a big part of the game and taking care of them is also very important.

5 Shelter 2

Survival feet. Children

Shelter 2 Platform(s) PC, switch Released March 9, 2015 Developer Power and delight Genders) Open world, Adventure Metascores 58

One of the most unusual open world survival games, Shelter 2 allows players to take control of a mother lynx. Players must keep their kittens safe and well fed. Players even have the opportunity to name each of their kittens when they are born at the beginning of the game, before moving into survival mode.

It is possible to lose kittens. The game was designed around the lynx because it is in the middle of the food chain. This means that while there are many types of prey, they go hand in hand with larger predators looking to attack. Never has a game focused more on the harsh reality of trying to keep your children safe in a cold, desolate world.

6 stardew valley

standing toddlers

stardew valley Platform(s) PC, Xbox One, Android, iOS, PS4, Switch Released February 26, 2016 Developers Worried monkey Genders) Role-playing, Simulation Metascores 89

One of the most relaxing life simulation games on the market. stardew valley has players take control of a farm they have left near Pelican Town. From there, players can have relationships with all the people in the town, the farm, the fight and mine, as well as just live a relaxed life on the farm, although there is a lot to learn about this game.

RELATED: Stardew Valley: A Complete Guide and Walkthrough

Once players decide to get married, which is a relatively large part of the game available, they can have children after a period of pregnancy. The game limits players to two children, which will be a boy and a girl, and there are many options for taking care of them. The only problem with this is that the children will remain small and will never go beyond being a small child for the rest of the game.

7 The Sims 3

Perfect family life

The Sims 3 Platform(s) PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, 3DS, Nintendo DS, PC, Android, iOS Released June 2, 2009 Developers maxis Genders) Simulation Metascores 86

While The Sims 4 It can’t really be considered an open world, the third entry in the famous franchise definitely can be. This game and everything sims franchise, are great for experiencing parenting in a game format. Players can have children, watch them age, and then take control of them while their Sim closes out their own lives, never to return.

The Sims 3 It’s a fantastic game and players have been raising families that last generations for a long time. There are almost endless possibilities in the most modern incarnation, with a host of expansions, but The Sims 3 It remains the best example of a free world to explore with the player’s children.

MORE: The best games you played when you were a kid