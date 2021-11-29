open world with linear history

As always happens near the airing of the Game Awards shows, the web has become a cauldron of rumor, anticipation and speculation. The rumors that are circulating in these hours speak of the next chapter in the Bioshock series, in development at Cloud Chambers studios and announced in December 2019.

According to a seemingly knowledgeable leaker, at the moment the new game would be called Bioshock Isolation, a name already equipped with a logo (you can see it at the bottom of this news) which, however, could be destined to change. Developed in Unreal Engine 5, would see within his team of Irrational Games veterans (studio that took care of the progenitor of the series and Bioshock Infinite) and creative with games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mafia 3 and Deus Ex Mankind Divided in the curriculum. The leaker describes Isolation as a vast open world with a main story of a linear nature enriched with captivating side assignments and immersive sound effects. There would be the background a completely new dystopian city, other than Rapture and Columbia. Backtracking would be absent, while among the features present are also reported an innovative sandbox combat system, a faction system and an interactive world that changes according to the interactions of gamers.

Despite the perfect timing of the rumors, the announcement would not be scheduled for next week’s Game Awards, but for the first quarter of 2022. Rather, the Keighley show is expected to host the announcement of the new game by Ken Levine, creator of the series not involved in the making of Bioshock Isolation. The insider also denied previous rumors describing Bioshock 4 as a PS5 exclusive.