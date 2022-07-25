Open your heart! Chris Evans reveals that he is looking for a girlfriend; this is your ideal girl

Chris Evans has become one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood conquering his fans with his friendliness and physical attractiveness; however, the actor revealed that he is ready to open his heart and find the love of his lifea woman with whom you can share everything and live together.

The actor who gave life to Captain America in the Cinematic Universe Marvel (MCU) remained focused on his career for a long time and since 2018 he enjoys his singlenessalthough his plans have changed and now he said he is willing to make an effort to find the woman of his dreams.

In an interview for the Shondaland program, Evans said that he is willing to “settle down” and for this he is looking for a patient, intelligent and captivating woman who understands the difficulties of his work and who is a disciplined and committed man with each one of them. your projects.

Chris Evans is looking for a girlfriend. Photo: Instagram @chrisevans

“Maybe I am totally focused on finding a partner, you know, someone you want to move in with. I mean, look, I love what I do. It’s great. I put my all into it, but this industry is filled with moments of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of trying to find someone you can really turn to. find someone you want to spend the rest of your days with“, said.

Chris Evans Girlfriends

The list of actresses and singers that have occupied the heart of Chris Evans can be long if you take into account the rumors about romances that have arisen with some of them, such as with Selena Gomez when in 2015 she revealed that she was attracted to him and they immediately began following each other on Instagram, although nothing was confirmed.

Jessica Biel, actress and wife of Justin Timberlake, had a relationship with Evans in 2001 and has been one of the best known since they lasted 5 years, during which time they worked together on the films “Cellular” and “London”. After their breakup, both confessed that they were about to reach the altar, although their relationship did not work out and they ended.

Jessica Biel was the girlfriend of Chris Evans. Photo: Instagram @jessicabiel

The actress Minka Kelly began a relationship with the actor in 2007 and they were together for two years, although in 2011 they tried to resume their relationship that did not work. Rumors suggest that the romance would finished due to Evans’ constant work commitments.

Jenny Slate It has been one of the great loves of Chris Evans and their relationship made them one of the favorite couples in Hollywood. They met in 2016 and although they had a intense romance everything ended a year later, some indicated that it was due to the strong pressure on the actress because she was pointed out as not being “beautiful enough” for him.

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans met on the set of a movie. Photo: Instagram @jennyslate

