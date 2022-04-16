Open your PDF files in a totally safe way with Secure PDF Viewer

Related news

Security and simplicity are very important and many users look for them in the applications they install on their smartphones, and this free PDF file reader aims to do both to make life easier for its users while protecting your information. It is an interesting productivity tool that allows you to open your files in this format with a simple and basic reader that does not require a subscription and does not compromise your data.

Simple and safe: this is Secure PDF Viewer

The premise of this application is to be simple and secure, and it achieves the first thanks to its interface, which is extremely simple and that allows you to open any file in PDF format without having a distraction. It is a PDF file reader, not an editor, so you will not find the usual tools to modify the content of the PDF or to fill it out as a form.

At the top right of the app there is a action menu in which you are allowed to carry out different actions in this PDF viewer, such as going to the last or first page, as well as jumping directly to a specific page.

On the other hand, you can also access a properties section in which data such as the name of the file, the date of creation and the date of its last modification, as well as the program with which the file has been burned and its author appear.

As in other applications of the same type, if it is a PDF file with text, you can select this to copy and paste it into any other app, while if it’s an image-formatted PDF, the options are more limited.

How to download on Google Play

You can download Secure PDF Viewer on Google Play completely free of charge. In addition, it does not include purchases in the app or payment service.

