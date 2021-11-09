Open your wallet: this month there is the “mugging” of the tax authorities

The cleaver Tax falls on the accounts of the Italians: in the month of November, in fact, other items related to the lack of some of the so-called anti-Covid decrees will be added to the normal deadlines. We are talking about 233 payments which, including additional, withholdings, personal income tax, IRAP, IRES and VAT, will literally enrich the calendar of the Revenue Agency.

It starts from November 16, the day on which the deadline for paying theIRAP, regional tax on production activities due by a large number of Italian taxpayers such as artisans / traders, agents / commercial representatives, self-employed, professionals with VAT numbers registered or not registered in professional registers, partnerships, simple companies, Snc, Sas , Associated firms, coordinated and continuous collaborators or even casual workers. Both the balance of 2019, with tax code 3800, and the deposit for the year 2020, with tax code 3812, must be paid of the tax in question.

Tuesday 16 November is also the extreme limit for paying some cyclical taxes, such as for example personal income tax, IRES or periodic withholdings / taxes such asVAT: in relation to the latter, it will be payable the previous month, ie October, for monthly taxpayers and the third quarter of the year for quarterly ones.

As for the dry coupon on the rents, however, a double deadline remains, the first of which is once again set on the 16th of the month: this concerns all holders of VAT numbers, who will be required to pay the fourth installment as the balance for 2020, with tax code 1842, and the first advance for the current year, with tax code 1840. With regard to taxpayers without VAT, however, on November 30 the deadline for paying the second advance (or to pay the only tax in the event that the amount is less than 257.2 euros).

The 30th is also the last day to communicate the periodic VAT settlements (Lipe) of the third quarter of 2021 and to pay the stamp duty on electronic invoices (third quarter). The same thing can be said for the 2020 and 2021 installments relating to the Scrapping ter and the excerpt balance. The regularization ofIRAP, with payment of the 2019 balance and the first 2020 deposit, must be made for companies no later than 30 November: those who thought, therefore, of being included among the beneficiaries of the exemption provided for by the Relaunch decree will have a nasty surprise on the part del Fisco, and will have to pay the entire tax because it is deemed to be in conflict with the legislation on state aid.