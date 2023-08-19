OpenAI bought Global Illumination, the company that created the Minecraft clone

OpenAI has acquired Global Illumination, a small New York-based start-up dedicated to “making digital products.”

this is what we know

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. What is known is that the “full team” at Global Illumination has joined the company to work on “core products” including ChatGPT.

“Global Illumination is a company that has harnessed artificial intelligence to create creative tools, infrastructure and digital experiences.”OpenAI said in a statement.

The team has previously designed and built products for Instagram and Facebook, and worked on projects for YouTube, Google, Pixar, Riot Games, and other high-profile companies.

The Global Illumination website does not contain much information. It features a brief description of the company, a list of eight employees, and a link to a game called Biomes, which is very similar to Minecraft.

Source: Open AI