Games

OpenAI bought Global Illumination, the company that created the Minecraft clone

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner16 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

OpenAI bought Global Illumination, the company that created the Minecraft clone

OpenAI has acquired Global Illumination, a small New York-based start-up dedicated to “making digital products.”

this is what we know

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. What is known is that the “full team” at Global Illumination has joined the company to work on “core products” including ChatGPT.

Global Illumination is a company that has harnessed artificial intelligence to create creative tools, infrastructure and digital experiences.”OpenAI said in a statement.

The team has previously designed and built products for Instagram and Facebook, and worked on projects for YouTube, Google, Pixar, Riot Games, and other high-profile companies.

The Global Illumination website does not contain much information. It features a brief description of the company, a list of eight employees, and a link to a game called Biomes, which is very similar to Minecraft.

Source: Open AI

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner16 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Free Games: Epic Games Shares Next Two Free Games For January 2023 | PC | DEPOR-PLAY

January 3, 2023

Gamescom 2023: there will be a Future Game Show with many news

2 weeks ago

The COO of The Pokémon Company solves the problem between the release schedule and the quality of the game

5 days ago

Hollow Knight Download Free Game Latest Version

April 30, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button