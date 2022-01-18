Gardaland confirmed the inauguration date and released a brief Jumanji – The Adventure videos, the world’s first themed attraction Jumanji or the very lucky one franchise Sony Pictures film opened in 1995 by Robin Williams and inherited, with some success, from Dwayne Johnson with two sequels / revivals released in 2017 and 2019 respectively franchise inherited in total (the original film, the two revivals and the spin-off Zathura: A Space Adventure) has grossed over $ 2 billion at box office worldwide.

Opening date and video of Jumanji – The Adventure in Gardaland

Jumanji – The Adventure will open to the public on April 2, 2022. After being transported to the parallel dimensions of the game of Jumanji, guests will face dangerous animals and jungle obstacles. In a race against time, the adventurer’s mission will be to return the sacred gem to the temple and save Jumanji. They will have to face animatronics, such as the Hippo coming out of a swamp, the Stone Giant roaring from a cave, and the dangerous spiders descending from above on the moving vehicle.

video of Jumanji – The Adventure at Gardaland

There will be 12 scenic, highly immersive settings inspired by Sony Picture Entertainment’s Jumanji film series. L’adventure in the world of Jumanji will be experienced by visitors aboard special cars, three meters long and two meters wide, in the shape of an off-road vehicle, the famous 4 × 4 vehicle in the film reproduced in great detail. In addition to making a linear movement along the path, each multi-movement vehicle will respond to the dangers, obstacles and audio and video effects scattered along the route by rotating and swinging, replicating the movements of a real off-road vehicle. Visitors will experience the sensation of being aboard a real 4 × 4 in the wild jungle of Jumanji thanks to the rotation and swings. Cosplayers entered the attraction upon the arrival of Jumanji’s vehicles and carefully inspected the route and vehicles that will take guests on this new adventure.

Here is the video: