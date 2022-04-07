Opening Day 2022 game rankings

I know what they’re saying: There’s the big media again, inflating the Yankees-Red Sox matchups, the East Coast bias, when will they stop selling so much what’s happening in the AL East? Well, first of all, I was born in the Midwest of the country and I live in Georgia. But more importantly: Who doesn’t want to watch this game? These eternal rivals, who just met in the last postseason, are two of the favorites in the best division in baseball, and both are coming off an offseason that some of their fans might find a bit frustrating, which will set off alarm bells if Some start bad. One of these teams may finish fourth this year. Wherever you are, you will want to see this game.