Opening Future Day, reflection on the digital future in Turin – Google Italy

The first Opening Future Day, promoted by Intesa Sanpaolo, Google Cloud and Noovle, cloud company of the Tim group, takes place on Monday 6 December at the Officine Grandi Riparazioni in Turin, to take stock of digital as an element of social inclusion and an engine of economic revival and occupational. The event can be followed live from 10 am on the ANSA web channel.

The president of Intesa Sanpaolo, Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, and of the Tim group, Salvatore Rossi, as well as the heads of the Cloud and It divisions of the three companies will speak. Among the authorities present the president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, and the councilors of the Piedmont Region and the Municipality of Turin, Andrea Tronzano and Chiara Foglietta.

During the conference the rector Stefano Geuna presents a research conducted by the University of Turin on the level of digitization of the productive and entrepreneurial fabric of the Region. Opening Future is a project dedicated to the development of digital skills, born from the collaboration between the three companies. The openingfuture.it portal collects courses and events aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises, startups, students and teachers who wish to deepen or expand their skills.

