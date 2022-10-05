Opening of the 2nd Dodge RAM Antilles dealership in Jarry

The Dodge brand was born in the United States in 1914. Created by brothers John and Horace Dodge and based in Hammtrack, near Detroit (Michigan, north), the firm was originally called Dodge Brothers. In 1928, the firm was absorbed by the Chrysler group, then renamed Dodge Division 7 years later. Aside from the United States, Dodge models are also manufactured in Canada (since 1924), Mexico (since 1938) and Venezuela (first from 1968 to 1979 and again since 2002). Some of them were also assembled in Brazil (from 1969 to 1981, then from 1998 to 2001), in Argentina (from 1968 to 1982) and even on the European continent, more precisely in Spain (from 1965 to 1977), even in Australia (from 1947 to 1957)! Between the 1930s and 70s, Dodge had also manufactured buses and trucks. Between 1970 and 1993, models of the Japanese brand Mitsubishi were rebadged Dodge on North American soil, following a collaboration with Chrysler (Colt, Sapporo, 3000 GT, etc.). Until 2010, vans, vans and pickups like the famous RAM were badged Dodge, until Chrysler decided to make RAM a full division. Among Dodge’s iconic models are the muscle cars Charger and Challenger, the sporty two-seater Viper, the Monaco sedan (), the Grand Caravan minivan or even the Journey crossover (later renamed Fiat Freemont after the takeover of Chrysler by the Italian firm) and the Durango SUV. Regarding the models of the RAM division, we can mention the 1500, 2500 and 3500, to which we can add vans from Mercedes-Benz (during the Daimler-Chrysler period, from 1998 to 2007) and from Fiat rebadged for the North American market. American. It should also be noted that the Dodge brand also shines in motorsport, particularly in the popular NASCAR championship (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing

Logos of the American brands Dodge and RAM in the showroom of the Jarry dealership which opened its doors this Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Anthony BASSIEN-CAPSA