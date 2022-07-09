Maneskin, live broadcast of the concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome. The sun has not yet set on the Circus Maximus, but the Roman arena is already full: 70 thousand have arrived for the Maneskin concert. The rock band returns, after the successes collected in Italy and all over the world, to its city, from where a few years ago it started playing in the street in via del Corso, a few hundred meters from the Circus Maximus. Two hours of show for Damiano and his companions, who this summer are involved in a tour that touches the most important world festivals.

MANESKIN, THE LIVE CONCERT

Opening with Zitti e Buoni, flames on stage

«Hello Rome», thus opens Damiano who immediately launches Zitti e Buoni with flames on the stage, unleashing the 70 thousand fans who came for the concert. The Maneskin front man wears a black cape, the rest of the band is in white. To follow immediately “In the name of the father”.

Angelina Jolie super guest

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie will be the super guest tonight at the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus. The actress is in Rome to shoot the new film “Without blood”, based on the novel by Baricco, of which she is the director. With her in the VIP area there are also Anna Foglietta, Gabriele Muccino and Anna Ferzetti. The mayor Roberto Gualtieri is “justified” absent: he is following the developments of the fire in Centocelle.