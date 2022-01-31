Openjobmetis still beats Trento on the last free throw





Three out of three. More and more difficult, more and more exciting but also always more beautiful the path of the Openjobmetis by Roijakkers: the flying Dutchman remained undefeated and after Venice his team knocked out Trento twice, relying on a a collective that has its cornerstones in hardness, courage and a pinch of madness. And then it has good hands toobecause Varese puts 90 points (with 44 3-pointers!) at the bottom of the Bianconeri’s retina, with the usual Keene to lead the group: it is no coincidence that it is he a insert the two free throws (out of three) of the victory with 1 “from the end (90-89)after his teammates and the coach had entrusted him with the last ball and after an avoidable foul by Saunders committed on the red and white elf.

But Keene can do the cutting edge because (and the Trentino coach Molin had said so on Friday evening) has around a team that sacrifices itself making sure that both the small American bomber and all the others can perform at their best. A very solid groupwhich became such in the difficulties and completed by the two least expected, the kids Librizzi and Virginio. Roijakkers continues to use them (well 16 ‘the first, 9’ the second) to give rhythm, defense and freshness and they are ready: 4 points for the play, 2 for the winger in front of much more experienced people.

With this set-up OJM has been able to go back even from -12 (83-71) and place a counterbreak in the last 4 ‘of 19-6 with Vene and Sorokas men-everywhere and with a Excellent De Nicolao on both sides of the field for desire and personality. Let’s add a hot Ferrero in the first period and the picture is complete. The public understood this and after being speechless in the hardest moment it is rekindled, unloading with voice and applause all the repressed fear and anger of the last few months. A push that gave the last push forward to a team that, as we said, added a pinch of madness as in the case of an incredible triple by Keene on a throw-in 15 meters away. Then the Dolomiti has played its part with a series of dabbenagginiincluding wrong free throws, Caroline’s irregular block on Reyes and Saunders’ last foul on the desperate shot of the red and white 45.

But the fortune – forgive us the cliché and banal phrase – help the bold and this Varese has decided to deserve good luck with its behavior on the pitch. And to go beyond Anthony’s difficult night Beane, on the pitch despite an abdominal problem which in the long run made him raise the white flag. “But he didn’t ask me to stay outside, to rest, he didn’t complain. We have to thank him for his behavior”Concludes Roijakkers, the man who for now has turned the history of this red and white championship upside down.

TWO BALL

Two days later, Roijakkers and Molin they don’t change their quintets for the second close match between Varese and Trento. The OJM then restarts with the Italian duo on guard formed by De Nicolao and Librizzi (who will spend on Reynolds in defense), Beane at the junction and the Baltics under the basket. Bench for Reyes and Keene. Trento still places Flaccadori and Mezzanotte among the top five, with Saunders leading the ball and Williams pivot. There’s Caroline, still out Forray.

Keene the King: he wins again. But De Nicolao is amazing by his side

THE MATCH

Q1 – As in Trento, there is an initial flash of Williams for the bianconeri but this time they are unable to escape, because Varese’s defense is very reactive and also allows the attack to be quite fluid. You see Beane, you see (a lot) Caruso but then it is Ferrero who marks the period: three bombs (out of 3) at the end and Varese’s maximum advantage over the siren, 28-18.

Q2 – Upon returning, however, the OJM attack appears too firm and to reactivate it a very low quintet with Denik, Keene (here in difficulty also in possession of the ball) and Librizzi, who in the meantime breaks the ice with the first point from the line, is not enough. Despite everything (lightning by Sorokas) the red and white maintain a narrow advantage for a long time and only one of the many gusts of Flaccadori allows the overtaking close to the interval: 38-41.

Q3 – On his return from the locker rooms, however, it is again a Varese-sprint and when Keene scores from a distance the score rises again. In the middle of the period Librizzi also arms his arm and scores from 3 making Masnago explode who also applauds the inclusion of Virginio, in the first half. A Keene miracle (triple that rears a few meters above the iron and then falls back inside) is contrasted by Reynolds’ class plays with which the Eagle reduces the half hour gap to -2, 67-65.

Roijakkers: “My boys refused to lose. And the public pushed us “

THE END

Here Varese turns off the light: some uncertainty, a little tiredness and a lot of defense of the Dolomites slow down the impact of the OJM that loses Beane (physical problems) and does not find Reyes, void in attack. Reynolds, Williams and Flaccadori push the guests but are two unexpected triples of the long Caroline to dig that gap that seems irretrievable. Trento also touches +12 but goes haywire: 0-4 on the line, Caroline’s irregular and useless block that gives Reyes the first 2 points. Varese believes in it, Vene pits from afar, De Nicolao enters while on the other side he no longer scores. Then it’s up to Reyes from 3 and above all to Keene: wonderful scheme on a throw-in and a triple from the corner for overtaking at 88-87. Flaccadori misses the ball of the new advantage but in the rebound fight it is disputed: Trento throw-in with 6 “to play and Saunders basket (disputed: Varese asked for an infringement of 5 “). Timeout and red and white ball: obviously you go to Keene, his triple is imperfect but Saunders himself falls on him and commits a foul. Three free, two are enough: the first goes in, the second goes out but the third is worth the 90-89 by defibrillator turned on. But it was worth it.

OPENJOBMETIS VARESE – DOLOMITI ENERGIA TRENTO 90-89 VARESE: De Nicolao 10 (4-6, 0-2), Librizzi 4 (1-3 from 3), Beane 7 (2-4, 1-4), Vene 12 (0-6, 4-6), Sorokas 11 ( 4-5, 1-5); Reyes 5 (1-2, 1-3), Virginio 2 (1-2, 0-2), Ferrero 10 (3-5 from 3), Caruso 6 (2-5), Keene 23 (1-6, 6 -14). Ne: Virginio, Zhao. Herds Roijakkers.

TRENTO: Saunders 9 (4-10, 0-2), Flaccadori 19 (8-13, 0-1), Reynolds 26 (6-8, 4-6), Midnight, Williams 17 (7-9, 1-2); Bradford 8 (4-6, 0-5), Conti 4 (2-2), Ladurner, Caroline 6 (0-2, 2-3). Ne: Morina. Herds Molin.

REFEREES: Paternicò, Nicolini, Dori.

NOTE. Partials:.

From 2: V 15-36, T 31-50. From 3: V 17-44, T 7-19. Tl: V 9-15, T 6-14. Rebounds: V 41 (16 off., Vene 8), T 41 (7 off., Saunders 9). Assist: W 21 (Vene, De Nicolao 5), T 12 (Bradford, Flaccadori 4). Lost: V 8 (Keene 5), T 12 (Flaccadori 4). Recovered: V 6 (De Nicolao 2), T 7 (Bradford 4). Exit 5 fouls: Librizzi.



