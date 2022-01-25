OpenR Link is Renault’s new multimedia system

AN INNOVATIVE SYSTEM – One of the strengths of the electric crossover Renault Mégane E-Tech is its refined multimedia system called OpenR Link. It consists of two 12 “displays mounted in a single dashboard: one is arranged vertically in the center of the dashboard and from it it is possible to control all aspects relating to multimedia, the other is positioned horizontally behind the steering wheel and is used for instrumentation.

GORILLA GLASS – The multimedia system Open R Link which debuts with the Renault Mégane E-Tech is produced by Continental and is protected by a “Gorilla glass” like that of smartphones, capable of withstanding bumps and scratches and with anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint properties. The resolution is HD type thanks to 267 ppp (dots per inch). The dashboard display in front of the driver has also been equipped with an anti-reflective filter and can count on Microlouver technology, the same used in privacy filters on PC screens (it makes clear the vision in front of the driver, obscuring the side). Both panels adapt to external light so as to facilitate reading and not cause excessive eye strain for the user.

IT IS BASED ON ANDROID – L’OpenR Link of Renault is based on the operating system Android OS, therefore it can natively offer various applications of the Google universe, such as Maps for navigation, optimized to adapt to driving an electric car, thanks to the presence of the Electric Route Planner function.

QUALCOMM BRAIN – The “brain” of OpenR Link It was created by Qualcomm, a company famous for the processors present on Android smartphones: it is the third generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit, which uses a high-performance processor. The human-machine interface (HMI) was instead developed by LG which, specifically, designed the software platform that allows you to combine the vision of the two screens of the vehicle (the driver can, for example, view the maps of the navigation system in front to itself).

PHYSICAL KEYS FOR CLIMATE – The other design measures adopted by Renault concern the steering wheel, which has a more compact and squared shape so as to ensure maximum readability of the display placed behind it. Also particular are the air vents, which in order not to interfere with the central display, are “internal pulsation”. This solution allows for greater integration between the two screens, as well as directing the air into the passenger compartment with greater precision. In this regard, Renault has wisely decided to keep gods physical buttons for air conditioning control.