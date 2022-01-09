opens a new store in the most awaited point by Italians

Finally, a new store is coming that will soon open exactly where everyone hoped, Primark will offer new jobs and other endless opportunities for spending and earning.

The famous Irish house it has now invaded about 13 countries between Europe and America, attracting the attention of about half of the population. Their store also offers endless opportunity, both spending and earning. Of expense because each of its products, from clothing to beauty products to even household products, guarantee an unimaginable quality / price. THE in fact, the costs of the products are remarkably competitive compared to the other families, in fact, everyone is guaranteed to enter the stores and leave them extremely satisfied.

As for the income, however, the famous Irish house obviously it does not simply think about the interest of the customers. In fact, each of his projects offers countless jobs, with one excellent salary that could compete with many. To date, in fact, with the numerous stores open all over the world, boasts a staff of over 700,000 employees. Among these are the sales people, managers, managers. It currently boasts 380 stores are located in the Globe.

Primark, new opening right in the most awaited point by Italians

The stores have started arriving in our country several years ago, in fact, the first opening dates back to 4 April 2016 when it was inaugurated on point of sale in Arese. The famous clothing chain has numerous projects for 2022 and is counting on give a permanent job to around 2,000 workers, guaranteeing them economic security. Currently in Italy there are 7 points of sale of the Irish chain and they are located in seven different cities, namely: Arese, Brescia, Campi Bisenzio, Catania, Rome, Verona and Rozzano. Soon they will inaugurate a brand new opening right in the long-awaited place.

The opening of the store will take place by the end of 2022. Headquarters will open in Caserta, in Campania. This will be the second inauguration in the south of our country, the first in fact took place in the Catania area. This new start will offer about 250/400 jobs which will include assumptions such as: sales people, store managers and managers.

To be able to take part in the project, if you wish, you can register through the official portal, by visiting the appropriate section, or “Work with us”. This is in fact the best way to leave your application. Their website is simple and understandable, don’t miss this opportunity.