opens, an explosive “vision” – Libero Quotidiano





He did it again, Arisa. Ooops, I did it again, as he sang Britney Spears about twenty years ago. The singer from Abruzzo, in the century Rosalba Pippa, is experiencing a golden moment on TV, in the recording studio and also on social networks. His latest single, Swings, is already on everyone’s lips for its text full of mischievous double meanings and explicit references to a relationship made of horns, carnality and conscious submission.

Fifty shades of Arisa or so, in short. On the other hand, the competitor of dancing with the Stars for some time it has been increasingly freeing itself from the naive and romantic image that characterized it, especially on the stage of the Sanremo Festival. Aggressive, bold, sensual and self-confident. A bit contradictory and moody (the last album is called Psycho, not surprisingly), always self-ironic, provocative. And Instagram is the ideal “playing field” for those with this attitude.

In the last few days, Arisa’s profile is a sequence of sensational and explosive shots and videos. Bodysuits that “jump”, showing the artist’s exuberant A-side, transparent fishnet tank tops for a look halfway between the Berlin of David Bowie and Depeche Mode and the more “sadomasochistic” Madonna. And then another photo appears: black fur and nothing underneath, or almost. Arisa, very short hair dyed blonde and pink, makeup that is very Anna Oxa from the beginning, corset and fishnet stockings with a dutiful décolleté on the feet, with an infinite heel. And the fans, on social networks, appreciate courage and result.



