opens OnlyFans and gets rich, the story of Madelene Wright [FOTO]

SportFair

A story linked to the world of football has been around the web. The episode is about Madelene Wright, ex Charlton who has decided to completely change his life: a choice that, considering his new turnover, has borne the first fruits. In an interview with The Sun he spoke of his farewell to the world of football, a forced choice that did not come by the will of the person concerned. The reason for the dismissal? According to several British sites on Snapchat, some of her videos of her ended up: she was discovered drinking champagne while she was driving her Land Rover. The club’s immediate decision was to fire her. Madelene Wright has decided to change her life and take a new path.

Who is Madelene Wright

Madelene Wright was forced to leave the world of football at the age of 23 due to an off-pitch situation, the decision was to rely on the social world. She has become a true social media brand, as confirmed by her Instagram profile as she opened a profile on ‘OnlyFans’, it is a platform that offers a subscription-based entertainment service. “I really enjoyed being at Charlton, all my coaches and teammates, then the club’s decision left my heart broken. When you belong to a soccer team, it becomes your family, so getting away from it was very difficult for me. After being fired, I kept thinking about my future “. The decision to rely on social media was advantageous from an economic point of view: “All this has opened the doors to other sectors for me. And it all happened very quickly, many brands started contacting me. Some clothing brands, bikini companies and some sports companies wanted to work with me. One of them offered me a contract for a football boot. In my first year, I made a saving of half a million pounds (around € 600,000). I have been able to buy my home, have been able to travel all over the world and have enjoyed many luxurious things. I want to be seen as a business woman. I want to build an empire. For me, it is important that everyone realizes that they can always start all over again ”.