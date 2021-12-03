opens the season of comedians with Debora Villa in double rerun Events in Venice

At the Toniolo Theater in Mestre from 5 December the curtain rises on author’s comedy. The first comedian to go on stage is Debora Villa, who brings the show “Twenty Risate” to the stage.

In double repeats, at 4.30 pm and then at 7 pm, Debora Villa celebrates her 20 years of career with her Recital. On stage a show that collects the best of his repertoire from gags on the female universe and various humanity to fairy tales told with biting comic cynicism. Passing through Adam and Eve, Debora Villa will tell us what happens to a woman when she reaches the nannaranannannanni. Men, women, worries, dreams, illusions, din, emotions with (s) miche, between fables and chronicles, the comic will be an overwhelming, cynical and intelligent wave.

The Culture Sector of the Municipality of Venice, in collaboration with Dal Vivo Eventi, offers a rich program with twelve shows by the best artists on the national scene: the protagonists who will alternate on stage will be Enrico Bertolino, Giovanni Vernia, Drusilla Foer, Ennio Marchetto, Francesca Reggiani, Oblivion, Antonio Ornano, Paolo Cevoli, Katia Follesa with Angelo Pisani, Giacomo, Paolo Migone.

The box office of the Toniolo Theater is open on the following days and times: from Tuesday to Sunday, from 3.00 pm to 7.00 pm, with an extension of time in the case of a show. Closed on Monday. During the opening hours of the ticket office, for information call 3497723552.

Access to the spaces will take place according to the COvid anti-contagion protocol with the obligation of a green pass.