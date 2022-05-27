Opens “Voyage”, the new musical project of the Abba quartet

This content was published on May 27, 2022 – 06:51

London, May 27 (EFE).- “Voyage”, the new musical show by the Swedish quartet Abba, which includes their first studio album in almost 40 years, opens this Friday to the public in London after its premiere last night, in which they were present the kings of Sweden.

The four members of the legendary musical group of the past seventies -Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson-, who broke up in 1982, were at the premiere of the musical, consisting of a holographic show.

In this “revolutionary” musical, whose premiere took place in a specially set up structure in the east of the British capital, the artists become digital versions, nicknamed “Abbatars”, to perform numerous songs by the Swedish band.

“Abba has never left us, he is in my heart. It was not a difficult decision (to meet) because music is part of us,” Agnetha Faltskog told the BBC.

In this special “premiere” were present as guests, in addition to King Carl Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia, artists such as singer Kylie Minogue and actress Keira Knightley, as well as the mayor of the British capital, Labor Sadiq Khan.

The quartet had been working on this show since 2016 and was created from a new technology that recreates its members as they dressed and appeared in the seventies, to sing songs like “SOS”, “Voulez-Vous” or “Chiquita”.

The “Abbatars” were created through months of motion capture and performance techniques with the four band members and a team of 850 people from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas, in his first foray into music. .

These digital figures appeared on a giant screen, with special effects.

The Mayor of London told the media that he was proud that “40 years after their last concert, one of the greatest pop groups of all time has chosen London as the destination for their innovative new show, Abba Voyage”.

Abba achieved success after winning Eurovision with Waterloo when the event was held in Brighton in 1974, and since then they have sold more than 400 million albums and singles.

The popular quartet broke up after performing together for the last time in 1982. EFE

eg/ah

� EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of Efe services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA