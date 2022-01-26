OpenSea’s trading volume may force Ethereum’s price to plunge, the expert says

The latest drop in the price of Ethereum was fueled by the increase in altcoin inflows into cryptocurrency exchanges. Experts attribute the drop in Ethereum’s price to direct transfers from the OpenSea NFT market.

OpenSea’s transaction volume is dangerous for Ethereum

According to data from Etherscan, OpenSea has downloaded thousands of ETH to the market in the past few weeks. Likewise, the NFT creators on the platform have profited, according to the statistics. NFT trading volume on OpenSea continues to rise in January.

Since early 2022, OpenSea, the largest NFT market, has seen extraordinary NFT sales. According to Dune Analytics, NFT’s monthly sales on OpenSea currently exceed $ 4.5 billion. This sum surpasses their previous record monthly sales of $ 3.5 billion and is expected to increase further. The volume of Ethereum outbound has been steadily climbing over the past two weeks. 21,000 Ethereum was transferred directly from the OpenSea wallet to Coinbase.

As the sale of NFT increases, so do royalties and direct transfers from OpenSea. The precipitous rise in the NFT market can increase Ethereum’s inflows to exchanges like Coinbase.

As royalties from OpenSea, an additional 35,300 Ethereum were distributed to NFT issuers. Colin Wu, a Chinese journalist and cryptocurrency analyst, argues that the wave of Ethereum inflows from OpenSea to Coinbase has spurred increased selling pressure. Historically, increased selling pressure causes the altcoin price to drop . Colin Wu tweeted:

“OpenSea and NFT issuers may be one of the pressures for ETH’s collapse. In the past two weeks, the amount of ETH transferred directly from OpenSea Wallet to Coinbase reached 21,000, and the amount of ETH transferred to royalty distributors reached 35,300. “

Analysts noted that Ethereum’s net outflow in 2021 was relatively large. The net inflow of Ethereum has increased significantly over the past month.

ETH / USD drops to $ 2,200. Source: TradingView

IAmCryptoWolf, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, assessed the price trend of Ethereum and predicted that a rebound in the altcoin price to around $ 2,300 will act as a strong barrier.

– Wolf (@IamCryptoWolf) January 23, 2022

Change in Ethereum Net Position – All Exchanges. Source: Glassnode

However, OpenSea isn’t the only cause of ETH’s price drop. According to data from Coinmarketcap, ether has dropped more than 35% from one year to the next. Over $ 746 was subtracted from ETH’s value in the previous 14 days, as it dropped below $ 3,000. ETH is currently trading at $ 2,407, a drop of -3.71% in the previous 24 hours.

Other factors that can trigger the fall in prices

Several reasons contributed to the cryptocurrency market crisis, including a large market selloff in response to a policy shift by the US Federal Reserve Bank. Russia’s change of political direction towards cryptocurrencies is among the contributing factors to consider.

Market participants, on the other hand, remain bullish on Ether over the long term. Several updates that the network plans to roll out this year are fueling these expectations. For starters, the next leg of Ethereum’s journey to become a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain is scheduled for this year. Several forecasts claim that the merger will take place in the first half of 2022. This improvement will increase the scalability of the Ethereum network and will greatly contribute to making Ether emission deflated. As a result, it will encourage adoption and, in the long run, drive up the price of Ethereum