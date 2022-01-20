Opera launches beta of the Web3 based Crypto Browser

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), the company behind the internet browser of the same name, has launched the beta version of its new Crypto Browser project with integrated Web-centric 3.0 features.

What happened

Opera said it will offer a dedicated 3.0 web browser, designed to work with decentralized apps (dApps) and with deeper functionality than a traditional browser, as it will have an add-on for a basic web wallet.

The browser has a built-in non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that will allow a user to check their cryptocurrency holdings or access dApps directly from the browser, without having to install extensions.

In the beta version, the Opera wallet is only compatible with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), but in the near future compatibility will also be extended to Polygon And Solana. According to the company, the beta will soon be released in open source.

Because it is important

Opera had launched its first web browser with an integrated cryptocurrency wallet and basic Web 3.0 support in 2018, but the recent announcement marks the launch of a dedicated Web 3.0 browser.

Web 3.0 should be a decentralized version of the internet capable of challenging the dominance of tech giants such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), Google – a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) – e Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk and the co-founder of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Jack Dorsey – respectively big supporters of Dogecoin And Bitcoin – criticized Web 3.0 technologies.

Read also: StockX launches NFT to bridge the gap between physical and virtual world