Operated as an alarm clock because pregnant, save mother and fetus – Medicine

(ANSA) – TURIN – A serious lung infection risked killing her, but she could not be subjected to total anesthesia because she was pregnant. For this reason, a 39-year-old woman was operated on as a wake-up call using the ‘awake surgery’ technique. An hour in the operating room during which the doctors of the Molinette of Turin – where the surgery was performed after the transfer from the Mauritian hospital – cleaned her lung, saving the life of her and her baby. “I had a bad time, I thought I would not make it, and instead … They saved my life. In fact, they saved her.”

Mrs. Daniela’s ordeal begins on April 1st. “I thought I had a trivial flu, but at a certain point I couldn’t breathe and I decided to take me to the emergency room”, says the woman, in her second pregnancy. It is April 1st and the patient is admitted to the Pneumology department of the Mauritian hospital. She is diagnosed with pleural empyema, an infection of the pleural cavity, but the state of the infection is almost systemic.

“For the patient’s general condition we immediately decided on surgery”, explains Paolo Righini, who is the deputy director of Pneumology directed by Roberto Prota. Immediate consultation with Molinette Thoracic Surgery, directed by Professor Enrico Ruffini, structures linked for years in a fruitful collaboration, and with university Anesthesia and Reanimation directed by Professor Luca Brazzi. Antibiotics and general anesthesia could be dangerous for the 39-year-old and for the fetus, with a high risk of miscarriage. “Such a patient cannot be asleep, absolutely”, adds thoracic surgeon Paraskevas Lyberis, who performed the surgery with Professor Ruffini, Doctor Francesco Guerrera and anesthetist Giulio Rosboch.

An epidural on the upper vertebrae and a local anesthesia on the side, at the point of the incision, and off with the surgery. In an hour the team removes the pus and cleans the surface of the lung, but also encourages the patient, who is conscious and awake. All time. “She told her when she could cough and when, instead, she shouldn’t do it-reveals Lyberis-she participated in our jokes too, she interacted, she was really very collaborative …”. “A real rock”, defines her husband, “because not everyone can put up with such a thing”.

After the surgery Daniela’s conditions began to improve. “The clinical picture is good, the antibiotic therapy is working”, say the health professionals, who in the next 48-72 should discharge her to allow her to continue the pregnancy at home, where the eldest daughter Cecilia, almost two years old, is waiting for her. middle. “We will also ask you for help in choosing the name of your little brother, let’s see, my husband and I are in negotiations”, the woman jokes, smiling, but she has an idea: “I wouldn’t mind calling him Giulio, like the anesthetist who shook my hand throughout the surgery “. (HANDLE).