Operating ideas for the week: Bitcoin, forex and stocks

Posted on
There are many operational ideas for this last week of August. Let’s start with Bitcoin, which returned the euphoria to the crypto world by returning above the $ 50,000 level. The current one looks like a healthy rise and destined to continue (between ups and downs). From a technical point of view, having overcome the $ 48,500 stumbling block, the road is now clear up to all-time highs.

Tech stocks: Amazon returns to rise

In recent weeks, Amazon has been the emblem of tech stocks. Despite growing financial results, analysts penalized it for not meeting expectations. After losing 15% from the highs, the shares marked an important rise yesterday, starting from the price range that, for some time, we had identified as a valid entry point.

The tech sector is by far one of the most promising for the future and the main American technological stocks are horses on which we cannot but bet. Thanks to the BIG TECH basket, available on the Kimura Trading platform, with just one click we can buy the five most important tech companies in the world, namely:

  • Amazon
  • Alphabet (Google)
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Facebook

This product was designed to allow everyone (even those who do not have large capital) to create an accumulation plan on these securities, with the possibility of exploiting the leverage effect.

Forex: opportunities on EUR / CHF and EUR / AUD

Sentiment Trading is one of the most reliable indicators we have available for our analyzes.
It is thanks to this tool (present on the Kimura platform) that we have discovered the trading opportunities on EUR / CHF and EUR / AUD.

When the vast majority of traders are long, the market is very likely to head in exactly the opposite direction. In the case of these two exchanges, over 80% of traders are long on EUR / CHF, which makes us think of a bearish strategy, and short on EURCAD, which makes us lean towards an upward trade. It is amazing how effective this indicator is despite the simplicity.

Do you want to replicate these trading operations?

Open an account with Kimura Trading, and immediately start trading and investing in BASKETBALL.

