Operation 13: Four lottery banks had losses of RD$23 million

Several bank owners who were affected by the alleged National Lottery fraudcommitted in May 2021, could not be sued because their establishments are not legal, according to the Public Ministry.

This is stipulated in the accusatory file of the prosecutors against the group behind the alleged fraud, highlighting that more than half of the banks that operate in the country are not regulated by the State.

“Approximately the 60% of the banks that exist in the country are not regulated; a situation that has caused dozens of bank owners who were defrauded by the network that is the subject of this accusation not to file a lawsuit because they operated outside the Law,” read part of the aforementioned document.

For this reason, only four banks appear as the swindled ones, in the investigation of the persecuting body, called “Operation 13”.

These are the “Doble Play”, “La Esperanza”, “La Suerte” and “Báez Sport” consortiums, which, according to the Specialized Prosecution Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), presented losses of RD$23,728,801 for the alleged move.

This amount is due to 2,929 bets that were placed on the “winning bowling”, on two different dates: April 10 and May 1 of last year.

The most affected bank, according to the file, was La Esperanza, which lost more than 9.7 million pesos in a single day for the maneuver; this is followed by La Suerte, with RD$7.6 million; then Báez Sport, with just over six million pesos, and at the end is Double Play, with RD$330,205.

Meanwhile, the establishment where the most plays were presented on the aforementioned days was La Suerte, where 2,162 of the 2,929 bets were made.

Complainants

Among the plaintiffs are Sigfredo de la Rosa Beato, alias Doble Play; Ramón Antonio Báez Henríquez, owner of the Báez Sport Banking Consortium; Ramón Antonio Bretón Marmol, partner of the La Esperanza Banking Consortium.

Also Pedro Francisco Guzmán Castro, partner of La Suerte; Anthony Cruz Martínez, partner of the Antonio Cruz bank; Joel Guzmán Álvarez, managing partner of Banca Salce; Luis Marrero and Evelyn Hued Estrada, representatives of the commercial entities Gstar Services and UD Group Dominicana.

Likewise, the Dominican State is present as complainant.

Operation 13

Due to Operation 13, Luis Maisichell Dicent, Rosario Ortiz and Batista Valerio are in preventive detention as a measure of coercion.

While Valentina Rosario Cruz, Jonathan Brea, Carlos Beriguete and Felipe Santiago Toribio are serving house arrest.

In addition, Edison Manuel Perdomo Peralta, Miguel Mejía Rafael Mesa, was imposed a periodic presentation and was prevented from leaving the country.

In the case is also linked Leónidas Medina Arvelo, also known as “Nazaret”, who is a fugitive.