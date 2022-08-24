Operation could have prevented a “massacre” by false police in La Perla

In the middle of an operation Policeman in The Pearl in Old San Juan, the authorities They found armed individuals posing as police officers.

The director of the Police Drug Bureau, Wilson Lebron Otanoindicated that the intervention of the Uniformed, planned several days ago for today, possibly prevented a tragedy.

“The impression is that there could have been a massacre, because they were looking for people in the houses. Residents were calling,” the commander told El Nuevo Día.

Lebrón explained that the Uniformed has been carrying out an operation since this morning in different parts of the island to fill out arrest and search warrants. The impacted areas are: the Luis Llorens Torres residential complex and the La Perla neighborhood, in San Juan; the Amelia sector, in Guaynabo; and the Ojo de Agua area, in Vega Baja.

Precisely, in La Perla They found subjects dressed in the “tactical” uniform of the Police, which included bulletproof vests, and had long weapons. Two of them were arrestedLebron confirmed.

“It was coincidence. Thank God it was at that time, because they were able to intervene. There were quite a few,” he added.

Material seized by the Police from some of those arrested who pretended to be policemen. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The new day He learned that the total number of arrestees exceeds twenty, because the interventions began last week and they are all related to the same work plan.

Meanwhile, Today some 12 people were arrested with arrest warrants and another seven who were arrested “in hot”, during interventions and without an arrest warrant against them. Two of the seven people arrested “hot” were individuals dressed as police officers.

In addition, during the intervention carried out today in the Luis Llorens Torres residence, 16 kilos of cocaine were seized.

In addition, there are several seized motor vehicles and some 14 firearms, including rifles and pistols.

The Police will expand the details of the interventions and their results during a press conference scheduled for 12:00 pm this Wednesday.

Police seized multiple weapons and chargers. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)