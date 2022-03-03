Operation Discovery is still in process

The Public ministry continues this Thursday purging the almost one hundred people who have been detained through the Operation Discoveryan alleged network dedicated to cybercrime, sexual and economic extortion, as well as the identity theft of United States citizens.

Osvaldo Bonilla, chief prosecutor of Santiago, reported that they continue to carry out raids in call center companies, from where the investigated persons presumably committed the crimes.

“The Public ministry continues to work intensely to subdue the detainees within 48 hours,” Bonilla declared.

Bonilla explained that the Operation Discovery It is an investigation that they have been carrying out for two years together with intelligence agencies of the United States.

So far the prosecution body has only identified eight people.

So far, the prosecution body has only identified eight people among whom it is going to submit for being part of the alleged organization, which was dedicated to cybercrime through call centers, sexual and economic extortion, theft of identity, including from agents of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

They were identified as Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Daria), Máximo Miguel Mena Peña, Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández, Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba, Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or the Valve) and David Antonio Guzmán Javier.

According to him Public ministrythose involved in the alleged network defrauded hundreds of citizens in the United States in various ways, including sexual extortion, economic extortion and identity theft.

The group was arrested on Wednesday during raids carried out simultaneously in Santiago, Santo Domingo, La Vega and Puerto Plata.

For the dismantling of the network, said the Public ministrywhich received help from the Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the FBI.

The prosecutors working the case seized evidence of million-dollar transactions, seven pistols and an Uzi submachine gun, some 400 thousand dollars (approximately 23 million pesos) and more than 19.2 million pesos in cash, 30 high-end vehicles and 300 electronic equipment, including mobile phones and computers.