Operation Discovery ringleader identified

The alleged network that, using electronic means to commit sexual and economic extortion, as well as the identity theft of United States citizens, was headed by Sucre Rafael Rodriguez Ortiz (Dariman and/or Dari).

This was announced this Friday by the chief prosecutor of Santiago, Osvaldo Bonilla, after submitting the request for a measure of coercion against the 38 defendants in the Operation Discovery.

That person, who is highlighted as the main member of the alleged gang, The dispossession of the pension funds of hundreds of US citizens is attributed to him, through a structure that operated from Santiago through call centers (call centers).

In addition, the body accuses him of violating article 66, paragraph V, of Law 631-16 on the Control and Regulation of Weapons, Ammunition and Related Materials.

Against the alleged leader of the organization and the rest of those involved, the Public ministry requests 18 months in prison and that the case be declared complex.

Other defendants

The remaining 37 people who are imprisoned and for whom the Public ministry requested coercive measures, they are being accused of collaborating with the network.

Among those charged are: José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña (Max), Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Josué de Jesús Marte, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández (Mayo), Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán (Alicate ) and Anabel Adames.

Also against Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5), Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvla), David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hiche Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Durán and Juan de Dios Martinez Brito.

Also charged are Salim Bautista Santana, Enrrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada (Blood), José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez and William Alberto Díaz Cruz.

Likewise, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then and/or Joel Estévez Mena, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jáquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jáquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng, Bonifacio Estévez and/or Bonifacio Daniel Estevez Irrizari and Linda Pérez.

The dismantled structure with the Operation Discovery

The group that allegedly operated more than 10 call centers and seized evidence of million-dollar transactions, seven pistols and an Uzi machine gun, some 400 thousand dollars (approximately 23 million pesos) and more than 19.2 million pesos in cash, 30 high-end vehicles and 300 electronic equipment, including mobile phones and computers.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the criminal structure was dismantled through dozens of simultaneous raids that were carried out in New York, Santo Domingo, Santiago, La Vega and Puerto Plata, after a thorough investigation that had been underway for two years.

The Operation Discovery It was carried out in coordination with the Criminal Investigations Department (Dicrim) of the National Police, the United States Embassy and agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). 45 prosecutors, 105 technicians and 321 police officers participated.