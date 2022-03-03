Operation Discovery: what it is and where the name comes from

This Wednesday an alleged criminal network was dismantled in Santiago, Santo Domingo, La Vega and Puerto Plata. The name given by the Public Ministry to this operation was Discovery.

Several raids were carried out in different call centers in Santiago (the operational center of the network) allegedly “dedicated to cybercrime, sexual and economic extortion, as well as identity theft of United States citizens.”

Why is it called Discovery? A source told Listín Diario reporters that the operation is called by this name, first of all, because the defendants used false names, qualities, identities and companies; and second, because despite everything they did to hide, they were discovered.

The source also revealed that the investigation was carried out for more than a year, which allowed them to gather “thousands of evidence, that is, discover everything.”

Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Daria), Máximo Miguel Mena Peña, Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández, Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba, Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or the Valve) and David Antonio Guzmán Javier.

During the raids, some 400 thousand dollars were also seized, more than 19.2 million pesos in cash, 30 high-end vehicles, 300 electronic equipment, seven pistols and an Uzi submachine gun.

What was the network based on?

The members of the network supposedly had a criminal association who usurped functions, who incurred money laundering and in the carrying and illegal possession of firearms.

The members of the network allegedly made intimidating phone calls, sent medicines using “delivery” and came to usurping official functions of the United Statesincluding that of FBI agents.

Apparently the network relied on the cryptocurrencies and the national financial system as means for the capital movement. In addition, it is alleged that they acquired millionaire assets as a result of their criminal actions.

Cooperation

The operation was carried out with the support of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Dicrim), with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Office of National Security Investigations (HSI), who also carried out simultaneous raids in the city of New York, USA.