Operation KAF, new research against powerful weapons

The Public Ministry and the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) named Operation KAF the operation in which they seized six rifles in the community of Borojoy in the municipality of Moca, Espaillat province, whose weapons came to the country from the United States.

During the operations, where two people were arrested, the authorities also seized two pistols and 6,796 capsules, as well as more than four million pesos and more than 17 thousand dollars.

Those arrested were identified as Gregory Alberto Diplán Guichardo and Juan Miguel Almonte Padilla (Colita).

As explained by Carlos Devers, spokesman for the DNCD, the operations included the seizure of 6,689 9mm caliber capsules, as well as 9 magazines for rifles, caliber 5.56 x 45, PRO MAG brand.

Also two chargers for 9mm pistols, Drum type and one for pistol, caliber 9 mm, with capacity for 31 capsules.

He said that in Santiago 2,650 cal capsules were used. 9mm, 2,476 cal. 5.56mm., 700 cal. 25mm., 343 cal. 380mm, 213 cal. 38mm., 36 cal. 40mm., 66 cal. 12mm, 135 cal. 357mm., 27 cal. 22mm., 5 cal. 44mm. and 145 cal. 7.62mm.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/25/a-group-of-people-in-a-classroom-fa2425a3.jpeg

He explained that the investigation, which was several months old, was carried out with the international cooperation of the United States Anti-Narcotics Agency (DEA).

10 prosecutors led by the head of Santiago, Osvaldo Bonilla, and agents from the DNCD’s Sensitive Investigations Tactical Directorate (DITIS) participated in the operations.

“Both in these operations and in previous ones, the results obtained show that this new vision of combating organized crime is giving unprecedented results that must necessarily translate into a social environment of greater citizen security”Devers said on behalf of the president of the DNCD, Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa.

The authorities carried out raids in Cristo Rey, in the National District; The Olympic Village, Los Frailes, in Santo Domingo, and in Licey al Medio, Santiago.

The prosecutors of the KAF case raided the premises of the Quisqueya Shipping company, located on Marginal Las Américas street, in the Los Frailes sector.

The jurisdiction of Santiago was seized in the case despite the fact that the weapons and money were seized in the Espaillat province.