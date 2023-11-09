“Operation Kandahar”, included in the top 10 best Prime Video movies in Mexico

Gerard Butler in ‘Operation Kandahar’, a movie that is trending on Netflix today. (archive)

Users’ tastes change in each country, so the taste in Mexico is unique and can be seen reflected in movie ranking Most Viewed in prime videoOne of the most popular streaming platforms.

The most watched lists help to know the preferences of most people and can also serve as a guide when you go in front of the television to decide which title to “play”.

1. Operation Kandahar

After sabotaging an Iranian nuclear reactor, CIA agent Tom Harris (Gerard Butler) discovers that his identity has been exposed to the media after an informant exposes the CIA’s involvement in the reactor’s destruction. Harris has only 30 hours to reach Kandahar Airport (Afghanistan) and avoid death and capture. To achieve this, he will need the help of an Afghan translator named Mo (Navid Negahban) who is disgusted by the violence and bloodshed caused by the war. Threatened by dangerous threats, including the ruthless killer Kahlil (Ali Fazal), Tom and Mo will be forced to join forces to reach Kandahar together.

2. Mom too! from the day of the dead

An unexpected death brings Garcia and San Román together. Lidia and Manuel try to maintain the romance, but Francisco moves in with them; Lidia has been offered a promotion that involves moving to Monterey. Rosa must confront memories of her husband while trying to find a place for Jaime in her life. Both families receive their dead on their day and prepare for a life in which nothing will ever be the same.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is unmasked and therefore unable to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

4. Father Stu’s Miracle

The true story of a boxer becoming a priest. When an injury ended his career as an amateur boxer, Stuart Long moved to Los Angeles in search of money and fame. While working as a supermarket clerk, he meets Sunday school teacher Carmen, who seems untouched by his bad boy charms. Determined to win her over, the lifelong agnostic begins going to church to impress her. However, a motorcycle accident made him wonder if he could use his second chance to help others, leading him to realize that he was destined to become a Catholic priest.

5. Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood

Christopher Robin is going off to college and has left his old friends, Pooh and Piglet, causing both to come to terms with their inner demons.

6. Burial

A lawyer helps a funeral home owner save his family business from a corporate giant. In a strategy to blow up the case, the lawyer unearths a complex web of power and oppression that forces everyone to examine their own biases.

7. Second Zoey

The life of Zoey Miller, a super-smart and uninterested high school senior, is turned upside down when Zack, the most popular boy in school, suffers from amnesia and Zoey must return to her girlfriend’s house. Understands.

8. See you on Mother’s Day!

It tells the story of a newlywed couple whose relationship is in danger when they decide to bring their Mexican but opposite families together to celebrate Mother’s Day. (Filmfinity)

9. Before you

Louisa “Lou” Clarke (Emilia Clarke), a precocious and creative girl, lives in a small town in the English countryside. He lives an aimless life and moves from one job to another to help meet the needs of his family. However, a new job will test his usual happiness. At the local castle, he takes care of and lives with Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a wealthy young banker who was paralyzed after an accident.

10. Unknown

A descendant of the explorer Sir Francis Drake discovered the location of the famous city of El Dorado. With the help of his mentor Victor Sullivan and aspiring journalist Elena Fisher, Nathan Drake will work to discover their secrets while surviving on an island filled with pirates, mercenaries, and a mysterious enemy, they set out on an unprecedented journey to reach the treasure. Will start searching. Before their pursuers. Adaptation of the acclaimed video game of the same name.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes, seasons or installments, likewise, they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

