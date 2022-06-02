Operation ‘Lost Souls’ finds 70 missing children in the US – Monet

+



Some of the suspects involved in the disappearance of 70 children (Photo: publicity)

Just over a week after a massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas school, the US state police found 70 missing children through a task force. The operation, known as ‘Operation Lost Souls’ found that some of the 70 children, aged between 10 and 17, were victims of sex trafficking, physical and sexual abuse, as reported by Fox News.

The despair stemming from the disappearances of children and the subsequent discovery of their whereabouts inspired several remarkable cinema productions such as ‘The Switch’, with Angelina Jolie, and ‘In the Depths of the Endless Sea’, with Michelle Pfeiffer. And recently this reunion was promoted – over the course of three weeks – with minors being found in El Paso, Midland, Ector and Tom Green counties, Texas.

Special Agent Taekuk Cho of HSI (Photo: reprod)

The task force brought together forces from the Texas Highway Patrol, the El Paso Police Department, the US Sheriff’s Service, and the FBI, along with other agencies. Special Agent Taekuk Cho of HSI, the main investigative arm of the US Department of Homeland Security, at a press conference, revealed: “Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from victimization crimes. In this case, we are taking care of our children – our community’s most precious resource.”

“HSI is committed to continuing to work with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for these heinous crimes and brought to justice,” he continued.

A private investigator also told News Nation the grim reality facing these helpless children. “Every day that a child is missing, if she is being trafficked or if he is being trafficked, it also happens to male children, that child is being raped 10 or 15 times. Every day they disappear, that’s a added trauma. That’s damage done,” he said.