Operation Mincemeat: The story behind the Netflix movie

Netflix A promotional image from Netflix for “Operation Mincemeat”.

“Operation Mincemeat” is a Netflix movie based on a true story and the real-life World War II military operation from which the movie got its name. Although the film is based on historical accounts, some characters and details are fictional.

Director John Madden told the LA Times that relying solely on known historical facts would leave gaps in the story.

“The story is about speculation,” Madden told the newspaper. “That’s what an espionage story is all about. This is guesswork. It’s about hunches. It’s about filling in the gaps. That’s exactly what [los oficiales] they are doing with the fiction they are creating in the story and they hope there are no gaps. But of course you’re left with the doubts, even when you’ve covered all the bases. The story is about the creation of a fiction, [y] we were creating our own fiction of this set of events, which in themselves are not totally final. Because there is a point where historical research won’t take you any further and you just have to speculate.”

Here’s what you need to know about the true story behind Operation Mincemeat:

Added human elements to the historical narrative to embellish the story and backstory of Glyndwr Michael

Pic from 2 years ago – a visit to ‘the man who never was’ – proud he was a Welshman – Glyndwr Michael – better known as Maj. William Martin RM pic.twitter.com/iYKninllnc — Tony Davies MA (@TonyDavies856) September 17, 2021

Many of the moments where the Netflix movie veered from the truth were moments where the showrunners wanted to convey the human elements behind the story. Some of the embellishments were speculation and some were pure magic, Madden told the LA Times. But he said that relying entirely on the historical account would have resulted in a highly technical film.

Among the additions was Glyndwr Michael’s fictional sister. In the film, she is informed of her brother’s death, but no siblings appear in the historical account. Writer Michelle Ashford added the sister to convey Michael’s humanity and emphasize that he was a real person, not a prop in a plot.

“[Era importante] really trying to find the messiness of war in the film,” Ashford told the LA Times. “The fact that they need to do this, but there are consequences if you just rob a person and put them in a life jacket and throw them in the water. I loved that part of the story because I found it complicated, moving and curious. The sister who appeared was a fictional element of the story. But she had some family, somewhere. So make that person appear [es] representative of the fact that this guy came from somewhere.”

Michael was buried with full military honors as Major William Martin. It wasn’t until 1996 that his true identity was revealed, and an inscription was added to his tombstone in 1998. In Montagu’s book, “The Man Who Never Was,” it says that Michael died of pneumonia and that the government gave permission to use the body. .

The LA Times reported that officers worked with Coroner Bentley Purchase and removed the body from a morgue, according to Ben Macintyre, who wrote the book that served as the basis for the film, “Operation Mincemeat: The True Spy Story That Changed the Course.” of World War II.”

“Basically, they just lifted the body. They believed that no one would claim it. They thought he had no family. They were wrong about that. They just thought they could get away with stealing the body. It’s as simple as that,” Macintyre told the LA Times. “Everything is macabre and absurd. But I think one of the reasons the movie works so well is that it has a kind of absurd element to it. And that is very true to life. Because the reality is that Montagu and Cholmondeley and the other people involved in this, they were fully aware that there was something ridiculous in what they were doing, which is what gives the film a great tension.

Operation Mincemeat was inspired by the trout memo, written by James Bond novelist Ian Fleming

The inspiration for the military operation came from Ian Fleming, according to the LA Times. At the time, Fleming was an assistant to the Director of Naval Intelligence, Admiral Sir John Godfrey. Fleming would go on to write the James Bond novels.

Madden told the LA Times that Fleming’s involvement in the plot was an extraordinary find. Godfrey, who would serve as the inspiration for the “M” in the James Bond story, and Fleming wrote the Trout Memo listing ideas for military operations.

“One of these ideas, No. 28, was the core of this idea, which was to get a corpse and make it look like it was an aviator who had drowned in the sea and outfit it with false documents and send it somewhere. Macintyre told the newspaper. “He got the idea for a novel from a man nobody reads these days called Basil Thomson, who was a pretty terrible pre-war novelist. I love the idea that it comes from a novel and is picked up by another novelist.”

