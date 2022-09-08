Operation Unicorn: what happens if Queen Elizabeth dies in Scotland? – Europe – International

On September 8, the death of Queen Elizabeth II was confirmed. At 96 years old and with a memorable term on the throne, the longest-serving monarch in her country and in the world, she passed away at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

Real experts have explained that the protocol will be different from the well-known ‘London Bridge’ plan. This because the death occurred outside of Buckingham Palace. Therefore, the so-called Operation Unicorn would be activated.

According to local media, the queen was in Scotland for her summer vacation. However, a spokesman at Buckingham Palace said Thursday that they are on alert for the monarch’s health.

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision,” a statement said.

After the announcement, Relatives of Queen Elizabeth II began to arrive at Balmoral Palace.

Prince Charles, heir to the British crown, is already with his mother, reported his Clarence House residence. The Prince of Wales traveled accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Similarly, Princess Anne, only daughter of the sovereign.

In addition, as reported by ‘BBC’, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex also came to accompany the monarch.

UPDATE: Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have just landed on an RAF plane at Aberdeen airport.

What happens if Queen Elizabeth dies in Scotland?

If this code is activated, all activities in the Scottish Parliament are suspended. Photo: EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

According to royal protocol, after the death of a monarch in London, a plan called Operation London Bridge is carried out. Nevertheless, since Queen Elizabeth is in Scotland, Operation Unicorn would be activated.

This code suspends all activities in the Scottish Parliament and with it the authorities are put in charge of preparing the state funeral.

During the second day after the sovereign’s death, The possibilities would be activated for it to be transferred to Buckingham Palace, in London.

Given this, there are two possibilities: the body of Elizabeth II would be taken on a royal train or by plane.

Operation Unicorn would continue if the coffin is transferred by trainwhich would arrive at the London station of St. Pancras and there the prime minister, Elizabeth Truss, accompanied by members of the royal family, would receive the coffin.

On the other hand, if it is decided to take the body by plane, a plan called Operation Overstudy.

However, once the coffin reaches Buckingham Palace, Operation London Bridge would begin.

Truss took office after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral residence.

