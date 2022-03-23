Operation Woodworm: Eight arrested for defrauding thousands of young people with the promise of making them millionaires with cryptocurrencies | Economy

Representation of a bitcoin, one of the best known cryptocurrencies.

Agents of the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) of the National Police arrested eight people last week as alleged members of a plot that allegedly defrauded thousands of young people, including some, with virtual courses on cryptocurrencies and high-risk financial transactions. under 15 years of age, as reported on Wednesday by the Ministry of the Interior. The claim to attract the victims was the promise of obtaining great income in a short space of time if they followed the training given by IM Mastery Academy, the company indicated as the epicenter of the deception and about the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) already had issued in November 2020 a warning that it was not authorized to provide services of a financial nature.

Those arrested captured the victims mainly on social networks, such as Instagram, but also approaching them in public places, such as parks, and through massive events in hotels and large venues – they had planned one for the beginning of April in Barcelona – in which they were invited them to join a movement that would allow them to forget about working life and achieve “financial freedom” if they signed up for the training platform. To do this, they used “persuasion techniques typical of sectarian organizations,” the police point out in their note.

In fact, the one baptized as Operation Carcoma began in March of last year after the Police received a complaint from the Sectarian Prevention and Abuse of Weakness Network (RedUNE) association in which it was ensured that the allegedly irregular activities of IM Mastery Academy , started in 2019, had spread from Barcelona to all of Spain. “The first complaint came to us in November 2020 from a school in Granada, which claimed that several students had surprisingly stopped going to class after contacting this false academy,” Juantxo Domínguez, president of RedUNE, details in a telephone conversation.

From that call, this association began to collect information in other places in Spain until presenting, four months later, a complaint to the Police. At that time, this organization quantified the number of affected families at 450, according to the complaint filed by lawyer Carlos Bardoví on behalf of a group of victims and to which EL PAÍS has had access.

Police investigations have revealed that IM Mastery Academy offered virtual courses to learn how to invest in cryptocurrencies and other high-risk financial products, some of them not allowed in Spain and the EU, with the promise of being able to make large profits without working. To reinforce their message, the main members of the plot used social networks intensively, in whose profiles they showed a life full of luxury with high-end cars or vacations in paradisiacal places that they presumed to have managed to pay thanks to the benefits obtained by the companies. course teachings.

The Police emphasize that the alleged leader of the plot, IBL, presumed to be responsible for the direct or indirect capture of more than 2,500 people, although the investigators have not been able to specify the number of those affected so far. “There are many who finally do not take the step of denouncing,” police sources point out. In fact, the complainants are in many cases the parents of those affected. “The minors are not aware that they are victims of a deception and still believe that they can earn a lot of money,” these sources add.

The courses were, in reality, virtual classes recorded with poor quality content in which, among other high-risk financial practices, the trading of binary options (products that allow investment in the rise or fall of currencies, materials or stock indices) and operations with leverage (indebtedness) with cryptocurrencies. To reinforce the credibility of the profitability, one of the main members of the plot showed in his account, supposedly audited by a well-known financial auditing website, a history of his investments in which a supposed percentage of success could be observed between the 75 and 80%.

pyramid scam

However, once the young people paid the 200 euros of enrollment and promised to pay another 150 euros monthly, the education offered went into the background and the network began to pressure the victims to convince people in their family environment and school so that they would also sign up for the courses. To do so, the organization provided them with instructions and scripts with which to approach them and thus capture them. Thus began a pyramid scheme, since those who recruited two other people stopped paying the monthly fee. And if there were three of them and they in turn managed to capture other people, they began to collect from the network.

The Police have detected among the victims under the age of 15, many with a basic level of education, along with other students with higher education but without any prior relationship with the financial markets. To some of them, the plot pressured them with techniques typical of sects so that they would totally turn to the activity of attracting new victims. To do this, they urged them to abandon their studies and even cut off their family relationships.

“During the trickery phase, they tried to convince them not to tell more mature people, such as their parents, about what they were doing to prevent them from detecting the deception,” police sources point out, adding that on numerous occasions they were invited to move to other cities. Two adolescents captured when they were 17 years old left their family homes to go live with members of the organization. In the complaint that launched the investigation, two parents pointed out that their son had stopped eating and that he slept in a car due to lack of money, “but the academy was always paid for.”

The investigations of the agents have also revealed that IM Mastery Academy was, in fact, the successor of another company, Imarketslive, about which a warning fell from the CNMV and about whose activities the stock market authorities of the United Kingdom had already warned in 2018 , France and Belgium. With the name change, the network allegedly intended to prevent potential victims from linking the name of the training platform to a scam through a simple internet search.

The leader of the plot had contacts with the creators of Awaken Dreamers, a self-styled “social movement of entrepreneurs” that emerged in the United States in which he allegedly was inspired for his scam. The eight suspects involved, all of them of Spanish nationality and without criminal records, were arrested in Barcelona (2), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (2), Alicante, Madrid, Malaga and Tarragona (one in each of these provinces). They are accused of the crimes of fraud, misleading advertising and belonging to a criminal organization. The case is instructed in the Court of Instruction 1 of Madrid.