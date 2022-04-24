Entertainment

Ophélie Meunier in heaven with her husband for the coronation of PSG, the Mbappé family “savors”! : the slideshow

Photo of James James10 mins ago
Ophélie Meunier in heaven with her husband for the coronation of PSG, the Mbappé family “savors”!

Mathieu Vergne and his wife Ophélie Meunier – People during the Ligue 1 football match Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) – Football: Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Bestimage

PSG celebrated their cut in the locker room on Saturday April 23. @ Instagram / PSG

Joséphine Draï – People during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) football match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Wilfrid Mbappé – People during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) football match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Ophélie Meunier – People during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) football match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Paris Saint Germain is the 2022 French champion after their draw against Lens – Football: Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Bestimage

Antoine Arnault – People during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) football match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Fayza Lamari (mother of Kylian Mbappé) – People during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) football match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Mathieu Vergne – People during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) football match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) – Football: Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Bestimage

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) vs Jonathan Clauss (Lens) – Football: Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Bestimage

Neymar JR (Paris Saint Germain) vs Corentin Jean (Lens) – Football: Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Bestimage

Neymar JR (Paris Saint Germain) – Football: Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Bestimage

Mathieu Vergne – People during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) football match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Wilfrid Mbappé and his ex-wife Fayza Lamari (Parents of Kylian Mbappé) – People during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) football match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) – Football: Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Bestimage

Sergio Ramos – Ligue 1 football match Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Fayza Lamari (mother of Kylian Mbappé) – People during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) football match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

Neymar JR (Paris Saint Germain) – Football: Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Bestimage

Christopher Wooh (Lens) vs Neymar JR (Paris Saint Germain) – Football: Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Bestimage

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) vs Florian Sotoca (Lens) – Football: Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Bestimage

Lionel Leo Messi (Paris Saint Germain) and Neymar JR (Paris Saint Germain) – Football: Match Ligue 1 Uber Eats PSG Vs Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Aurelien Morissard / Panoramic / Bestimage

Neymar – Ligue 1 football match Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

