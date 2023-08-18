Health

Ophthalmologists warn about the dangers of showering while wearing contact lenses

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner12 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

it’s noon

Angel Lopez Castro, Ophthalmologist

Medical alert has been issued regarding the danger of using contact lenses while bathing beach and poolVeronica joins live in Dulanto’it’s noon’ with ophthalmologist angel lopez castroWho have confirmed the danger of its use in contact with water.

there are many people who change glasses contact lenses They may be able to shower comfortably during the hot summer months without being aware of how serious a risk it could be to their health.

As ophthalmologist Angel López Castro explained to us, there is a protozoa called Acanthamoeba that lives in aqueous media and that can cause us permanent blindness. “This is dangerous because contact lenses produce micro-traumas that can break down the eye’s protective barrier.”,

This will be a germ that can live in water for years, so increased hygiene is recommended when putting on and removing lenses when they come in contact with water.

he points out that this is arare disease, but it is very serious and is confused with common conjunctivitis”, So quick diagnosis is important and it is not easy to diagnose.

Bathing without glasses is a problem for many people with high diopters, but wearing contact lenses doesn’t seem like a good solution because wearing contact lenses is a big danger, it’s a germ that can be in swimming pools around the world, In the shower or in any laundry.

If contact lenses are disposableThe harm is small, but experts recommend eliminating its use “If you are exposed to water, you cannot wear contact lenses.” And at the slightest symptom recommends seeing an ophthalmologist.

(tagstranslate) ophthalmologist

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner12 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

She Told Her Husband About Her Uncomfortable Symptom: It Was Colon Cancer

2 weeks ago

Garupa: They discover a new species of moth

2 weeks ago

Sardines, a healthy dish for this summer

2 weeks ago

5 Tips To Cope With The Symptoms Of Gastritis, Heartburn And Reflux welfare

13 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button