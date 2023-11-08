Opinion: Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight feud while Gal Gadot shows Hamas film to Hollywood VIPs

Blame it on the strike! With talks between Hollywood studios and the Screen Actors Guild union still at a standstill, stars have nothing to do as no films are being made. Hence his willingness to share opinions as well as his concern for Palestine and Israel. Saturday 7 October gave them something to think about besides their peloton, and since then they have been furiously writing letters to various leaders appealing for the release of the hostages, a ceasefire or the liberation of Palestine. Right now these choices matter so much to us – to the audience – that it would be better not to say anything.

It cannot be denied that we are partly responsible for the stars choosing a side. The vitriol on social media for those who have ‘said nothing’ is almost as toxic and disgusting as it is for those who have shown their colors, although Miriam Margolis would probably disagree.

In Hollywood, a letter to hosts was immediate, with 700 celebrities and entertainment executives including Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayon Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer and Michael Douglas showing support for Israel. Of course his loyalty gave us warm feelings, but so far it has been about as useful in terms of feedback as a letter to Santa Claus. Sadly, large-scale rescues in Hollywood are limited to movies.

Another reason to keep Hollywood on mute is that it’s distracting. And instead of focusing solely on the plight of the hostages in Gaza this week, we were craning our necks to watch the feud between Angelina Jolie and her father, actor Jon Voight.

Jolie, who lived separately for many years, has now reconciled ray donovan She became a star when she split from Brad Pitt, but his days of being a “good grandfather” may be over after he publicly chastised his daughter for her views.

The Oscar winner and humanitarian, who is also the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), took to Instagram to strongly criticize Israel for its military actions in Gaza, which she called an “open prison”.

In the statement, Jolie described it as a “deliberate bombing of trapped populations” and accused global leaders of being “complicit in these crimes” with their silence. Concluding with a call for a humanitarian ceasefire, Jolie’s request was part of a letter to President Biden from Artists4Ceasefire that was signed by 250 celebs, including Ben Affleck, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Chastain. It was this group, which also includes Jewish rapper Drake, that Jon Voight criticized on Instagram, where he called them “idiots for calling Israel the problem.”

“I am deeply disappointed that my daughter, like so many others, has no understanding of honoring God. God’s truth,” Voight said. “This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the holy land. Land of the Jews. This is justice for God’s children of the Holy Land. The Israeli army must protect your land, your people. This is war. “It won’t be the way the left thinks it can no longer be civilized.”

Jon Voight, a passionate defender of Israel on the Chabad telethon

Voight’s passionate defense of Israel may come as no surprise to Jolie. They may not be as close as family, but the actor has always been an advocate for the Jewish people and a big supporter of Chabad, for whom he appears on telethons in America.

His support for Jews began when his own father worked at a country club in Scarsdale owned by German Jews. “He wanted to play golf but he wasn’t allowed at the club,” Voight told Fox News. “He did not complain, but raised money to buy land, build a club, and because of his ingenuity and foresight, my father got a job. “So I was exposed to the madness of anti-Semitism at a very early age.”

If grandfather’s history and father’s loyalty had sunk into Angelina’s mind, the atrocities of October 7 would not have occurred, but like the worthy artists of Palestine UK, she and her La la Land The aides forgot to include this in their petition to the President.

Of course, we appreciate that actors rely on writers to get their point across, and they’ve been on strike, too, but surely actor/director/humanitarian Jolie can come up with a line that cuts across both sides. Expresses sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. Party.

Angelina Jolie as Daniel Pearl’s wife, who was beheaded by Israeli extremists

But acknowledging that this is a war on terrorism being run by Hamas is clearly a problem for Jolie and her crew, so for guidance I suggest looking again For a strong heart, Michael Winterbottom film in which she plays the wife of Jewish American journalist Daniel Pearl, who is led by Islamic terrorists in Pakistan in 2002. If the barbaric act sounds familiar, Jolie can understand what’s at stake.

gal gadot and guy nativ

That’s certainly why Gal Gadot, her husband Yaron Varsano and director Guy Nattiv are hosting screenings of brutal Hamas atrocities in Los Angeles and New York. They apparently believe that their VIP friends and other influential figures should watch the 47-minute video provided by the Israeli Defense Forces to fully understand what happened on October 7. But surely they already know, and if they know why do they need to look it up?

This was necessary in the case of the world press as some forgot the horror within 48 hours and brought Gaza’s misery to the fore. But Hollywood is Gal Gadot’s favorite place, so why is it necessary to explain it to her friends? Criticizing an initiative launched by the Israelis seems wrong, but not as wrong as seeing ‘the video of the October 7 Hamas terror attack’ on the list. deadline magazine.

It looked like a blurb for a new Marvel movie, as it was superimposed over a story on the Persian crime thriller sacred spider, And frankly, it made me feel sick. It is completely inappropriate and certainly wrong to be marked in the ‘coming soon’ section of any publication or website. The film, seen by Hollywood’s finest, depicts the brutality of Hamas on October 7. It shows the hidden moments that changed Israel forever and that’s why I would cancel the A-list invitation-only premiere in Hollywood and show the world the truth instead.