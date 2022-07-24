OPINION | Carol Álvarez: The ‘Persuasion’ of Dakota Johnson and the heroine Jane Austen

One. People are reading more and more. Two. Readers are buying more and more books. Three. Young people are the ones who read books the most. Four. Paper books continue to be sold, and coexist with digital reading, especially novels that you download from the Internet. These four realities of the publishing panorama improve the balances of the previous year, the first that measured the impact of the pandemic on our reading habits and took the temperature of the publishing sector, and are a true revelation of the solid path that the reading drive travels .

The numbers of the sector are points of light in an optimistic horizon: we have andl growth in the number of copies sold on paper, 174.10 million, 5.9% more than in the previous year. Also the 13.49 million downloads of digital titles, 1.7% more than the 2020 figures. Sales of children’s and youth books grew by 17.8% and adult fiction by 8.2%.

That this happens when streaming television pulverizes records for hours of viewing with each new Netflix success (will the last season of Stranger Things have stolen hours of reading and buying books from the youngest? Will we be able to know in the balance of the next year?) opens unknowns almost of quantum physics. Where do we find the time to read? Take a book or watch a movie, that is the dilemma of our leisure time at home.

Feedback from the audiovisual and literary sectors is not new either: the cultural phenomenon is presented in infinite ways. Some streaming platforms connect television tastes with possible literary interests, and Filmin, for example, offers you a section where you can choose movies inspired by books.

The same success this year of Stranger Things 4 led to an increase in sales of a series of books related to the series published in 2017, in which prequels are proposed that feed on the interest aroused by the television phenomenon. Even more. Horror master Stephen King shoots sales again with his classics because publishers relaunch their titles to attract new audiences seduced by the genre they have known through television.

That explains others phenomena that connect with the newest public, the youth, such as Dune, a new sales success in 2021 and 2022, and with the first edition (wonderful) in Catalan, Duna, almost a collector’s item, thanks to the blockbuster cinema.

And even a bad movie can have a positive effect: Persuasion, Netflix’s controversial production starring Dakota Johnson, has been vilified by film critics and Jane Austen fans. But the ill-advised modernization of the literary classic created such hype from the very announcement of the shooting that the robust Austenite reading clubs and literary gatherings have multiplied their activity, Austen has provoked heated debates, controversies and above all, has made such noise on social networks that yes, its literature prevails, it continues to be reissued, recommended, reread, with new stimuli even if it is to conclude that indeed, Netflix’s Persuasion did not understand Anne Elliot, perhaps the most crepuscular heroine of the immortal Austen.

Account on Twitter an austenite activist, ElizzyB, who received a message from a friend “asking if in the book she is the rude and desperate brat from the movie, because if so, she doesn’t waste time & rdquor ;. But there she was, with her reproach to the “modernizations that are loaded with history and characters & rdquor ;, and she ended up encouraging him to read the book. Shall we reread it?

