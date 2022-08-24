Opinion | Health in Mexico continues to be privatized with clinics in pharmacies, although the government does not want to see it

Comment on this story Comment

Xavier Tello is a medical surgeon, health policy analyst and author of the book ‘La Tragedia del Desabasto’. Last Tuesday, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Promotion of the Ministry of Health, launched again against private medicine in Mexico and despised the importance it has in health care.

López-Gatell accused the offices adjacent to pharmacies (CAF) of “being a deception”, providing poor service, being unethical and even promoting “the abuse of antibiotics, steroids, which caused many complications or even the death of people” in the most critical moments of the COVID-19 pandemic. The official had already launched previous attacks against private medicine, when he decided that private doctors should not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

These statements come in the midst of a shortage of medicines, lack of staff in hospitals due to insecurity, poor working conditions and little investment in the infrastructure of operating rooms.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has also echoed these criticisms, while repeating that the country will have a health system “like that of Norway or Denmark.” His most important promise is that of universal and, above all, free access to healthcare. This is the point where not only has it failed, but the complete opposite is happening: in practice, the health system is becoming more and more privatized.

The most recent evidence emerged earlier this month with the publication of the National Health and Nutrition Survey on COVID-19, which shows that seven out of 10 patients in Mexico seek treatment in private medicine, even if they are beneficiaries of the state health institutions such as the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). That is, although patients have the right to access these medical services free of charge, they prefer to go to private medicine. Of these, 18% use a CAF.

This context is especially delicate in the country with the highest percentage of out-of-pocket spending —those made by families on health— among those of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Even worse if you take into account that workers in Mexico pay a mandatory and inalienable monthly fee for IMSS services. In other words, in the end these Mexicans pay twice: once to the IMSS and once to a private doctor.

CAFs emerged in Mexico during the first decade of this century, initially as a way to promote the prescription of “similar” generic drugs, at a time when regulatory conditions caused doubts about the quality of these drugs. After the H1N1 influenza pandemic, the tortuous health legislation required a written prescription to be able to fill antibiotics and antivirals in pharmacies. This is how many more patients came to the CAFs and this type of medical care flourished.

In 2020, it was estimated that there were more than 17,000 of these clinics, serving more than six million patients a year, with an average price per consultation of around 25 Mexican pesos (1.20 dollars).

The CAF phenomenon is not exclusive to Mexico. In the United States, practically all the large pharmacy chains have first-class care services and it is estimated that this business could be worth 8,000 million dollars by 2028.

It is clear that in Mexico, the installation and operation of CAFs is much more rudimentary than that of their counterparts in the United States. The facilities are smaller, the equipment more basic and, above all, the remuneration for their doctors is really low. These are some of the reasons why CAFs have been criticized by officials like López-Gatell.

Based on feedback I’ve received from my colleagues in various surveys and some studies, there is an opinion among doctors that these practices are a kind of “necessary evil,” providing care that the government has evidently been unable to provide. . The CAFs are regulated: to operate legally they must have a sanitary license issued by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks, and all the doctors who work there have a professional license.

In the discussion, the most important thing is being lost: the opinion of patients. The fact that such a high number of first-level consultations take place in CAFs rather than in state institutions is a reflection of something that the government has never wanted to take into account: the convenience of those who suffer from illnesses.

Think of a mother whose children have colds or fevers, an elderly couple who need to monitor their blood pressure, or a secretary who suffers from diarrhea and finds it difficult to get to work. Very few want to go to a health center far from their home, where they have to wait more than an hour to get an appointment, the attention is cold, impersonal and in the end, the enormous shortage of medicines in the public sector will probably make them return to his house empty-handed.