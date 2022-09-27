OPINION | Hispanic designers are more successful than ever. Bravo!

Courtesy: House of HM the King

Publisher’s note: Mari Rodríguez Ichaso has been a contributor to Vanidades magazine for several decades. She is a specialist in fashion, travel, gastronomy, art, architecture and entertainment, a film producer and a style columnist for CNN en Español. The opinions expressed in this column are solely his own. Read more opinion pieces at cnne.com/opinion

(CNN Spanish) — What pride I felt when I saw in an important magazine Queen Letizia of Spain at a reception at the United Nations dressed in New York, with an elegant red model by Narciso Rodríguez for Zara!



And since Narciso is my friend –and I have followed his career since day one– I immediately sent him the photo telling him the good news, early in the morning. And while he was preparing his little children for school, the Cuban-American creator answered me: “You have made me very happy. I didn’t know the queen was going to wear my dress for Zara! What joy you have given me to start the day!”

Proud as no one —and wanting to start clapping right now— I want to tell you that the success of our designers of Hispanic origin based in the United States is stronger and more solid than ever. And a large number of them, originating from many Latin American countries, occupy a place of great relevance in international fashion. A marvel!

And it’s not a fleeting success – that comes and goes capriciously according to the trends of the moment in ever-changing fashion – but a solid triumph, which has been around for decades and is now more important than ever, and that fills me with joy and pride.

Queens, princesses, celebrities – as well as women in politics and other professions and in executive positions – have embraced the good taste of our designers and wear their creations, both the most exclusive and expensive haute couture, as well as their more moderately priced versions. pret-a-porter, which the much more accessible collections have created for popular low-cost stores such as H&M, Zara, Walmart or Primark. And when they reach the latter, you have to run to compare them because they sell out in no time!

In addition to Narciso Rodríguez (who has dressed Michelle Obama, Jessica Alba, Claire Danes, Sarah Jessica Parker and Rachel Weisz, among others), the brand of the Venezuelan Carolina Herrera is still highly coveted, and although she no longer designs it because after 40 years has passed the baton to his chosen successor, the American Wes Gordon. Her incomparable style (and divine wedding gowns) have been favored by legendary women like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and her daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and modern young women like Karlie Kloss, Olivia Palermo, Zendaya and Katy Perry, Lupita Nyong’o. – and Queens Letizia of Spain and Rania of Jordan themselves.

From Uruguay comes Gabriela Hearst, who has triumphed with great speed and acceptance, dressing both the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden (the white embroidered coat of the inauguration was unforgettable), and celebrities such as Laura Dern, Uma Thurman, Demi Moore, Meghan Markle, Zoë Kravitz and Glenn Close – as well as being hired by LVMH to design the major Chloé brand! A dizzying success for Gabriela!

The designs of the Oscar de la Renta brand (my unforgettable good friend and a Dominican design genius), which are now created by his former assistants and protégés, the Dominican Fernando García and the Korean Laura Kim, cannot be missed on the red carpets. Famous clients: Nicky and Paris Hilton, Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zooey Deschanel, Amy Adams, Elle Fanning and Emma Watson and many others.

It is impossible to mention all of our talented creators, because there are new winners daily and I am very sorry that I do not remember them all, but it is vital to mention the great and always

remembered Cuban-American Isabel Toledo, whose name joins that of the talented Colombians Sylvia Tcherassi, the fabulous Johanna Ortiz and Andrés Otálora. To the great Venezuelan creator Angel Sánchez (divine evening and bridal gowns), the increasingly celebrated Mexican creator Benito Santos, the Puerto Rican novelist María Vélez and the incredibly original Chilean María Cornejo, who has lived in New York for many years. And not many know that Cuban-American Lázaro Hernández is one of the two creators of the well-known Proenza Schouler brand!

Another triumph of the above mentioned? Its many perfumes that in the world of fashion is the great source of money and even greater fame! When a designer releases a perfume, it is a sign that he has come far!

And what about accessories? Countless creators and especially three creators of Hispanic origin who are designing the most famous shoe brands in the world: The super important Spanish Manolo Blahnik; the Colombian Edgardo Osorio, creator of Aquazzura, and the Puerto Rican Edmundo Castillo, creator of Stuart Weitzman. A success like few others! Many of ours are also responsible for bags, such as haute couture by the iconic Colombian designer Nancy González and the most youthful and very cool by the Ecuadorian based in Miami, Ximena Kavalekas. Important jewelry by Mónica Sordo and minimalism by Aline Dìaz G, Esånt, and many more. And when talking about fashion, we have to talk about the wonderful Cuban-American illustrator Rubén Toledo, and the brilliant Colombian-born photographer Ruven Afanador.

In short, I repeat that it is impossible to mention them all, not even remotely, but above names, what we want to highlight is the immense source of talent that exists among our people. A treasure trove of creativity hand in hand with wonderful effort! A successful ascent to a competitive career that we see in the many events that our designers celebrate in cities like Miami, Los Angeles, New York or Chicago. A strong and constant push that makes us proud and to which we pay tribute in this Hispanic Heritage Month. A thousand times bravo!