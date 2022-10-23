OPINION | MARTÍ SABALLS | Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Chateau Miraval

Owning a winery has been one of the most rewarding aspirations for those who have managed to save a few million euros over time. Actors, singers, athletes, businessmen and varied personalities became insatiable to get their land in privileged areas of the Old Continent and compete, as much as possible, with the winemakers of a lifetime. Dand Gérard Depardieu to Joan Manuel Serrat, Lluís Llach, Ronaldo Nazário and Andrés Iniesta. They are a few names recognized for having invested in Spanish lands. At his side, they recruited the best winemakers on the market to enhance their wines, where ‘marketing’ became a more than powerful weapon to sell. Some continue with the project and others have failed.

In Europe, the most famous and followed purchase operation was carried out in 2008 by the most dynamic and glamorous duo in Hollywood: the couple formed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. They bought the Château Miraval estate in Provence, an hour and 15 minutes from Marseille, for $28.4 million. It includes 500 hectares of land, of which 60 hectares are devoted to vineyards.

The separation of the two movie stars, announced in 2016, has filled tens of thousands of pages. The divorce process is being one of the most followed on the planet. In the midst of the claims, the debate about Miraval’s real estate and winery, which a fictional series could not overcome. According to Pitt, Jolie sold her 50% stake in Miraval to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, a 20-year opponent of Vladimir Putin and owner of the wine producer Tenute del Mondo (also a subsidiary of the Stoli beverage group) without his permission. Pitt sues Jolie and this countersues Pitt, accusing him -among other things- of not having managed the estate well. In the middle of the mess: accusations from her to him of mistreatment of the common children and of alcoholism, where the Miraval wines must have had some fault.

It seems that the duel between the two will continue and that the future of Château Miraval is open. This week, one of the great Spanish winemakers confessed at a lunch that buying it would be the wish of many in the sector. Its value now? Incalculable. Typing ‘Angelina’, ‘Brad’ and ‘Miraval’ into a search engine is to delve into an infinite sum of information that dwarfs other current affairs. Miraval bottles generate an already mythical interest that, pardon the daring experts, can almost only be compared to Pol Roger champagne, Sir Winston Churchill’s favourite.

