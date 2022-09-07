Opinion: Normalize the audio

Normalizing the audio (entertainment) seems to me to be a great alternative to alleviate the consequences of the aggressive torrent of information that our eyes and mind receive all the time.

By Edgar Mondragon

RegeneraciónMx, September 7, 2022.- Normalization, ironically, is an increasingly common phenomenon. I have read on social networks that it is “Mexican culture” to walk down the street, get to the corner and see a newsstand full of violent and explicit images, whose back cover is women in underwear.

In fact, if we look closely, this phenomenon is a very deep black hole: machismo, misogyny, watching the news of the day and counting the number of murders in the country by the dozens, the reports of increasingly high temperatures around of the world or the increasingly alarming statistics of the time we spend in front of a screen in our daily routines. Critical situations that are already perceived as common and current.

According to him Digital 2021 Global Overview Report, Mexicans spend an average of 9 hours a day connected to the internet in front of a screen. A devastating fact, which without a doubt was strengthened during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that despite already living in the “new normality”, is a trend that paints not to diminish.

Personally, I have found myself in situations where, after spending more than 10 hours in front of a computer in my working day in mode home office, my way of “resting” is to change rooms and turn on another screen to “disconnect”. And of course, after consuming 1 or 2 hours of video, the only way I find to fall asleep is, and surely someone will identify with this, to watch my cell phone until my eyes close from exhaustion.

Let’s read the previous paragraph carefully. It is an atrocious routine, to say the least, and the worst thing is that we already perceive it as something normal. And well, it is worth remembering the effects of such prolonged exposure to blue light from screens: physical ailments ranging from eye problems to chronic neck and back problems, insomnia, anxiety and depression.

Faced with such an overwhelming panorama, the oasis that I have found to rest my senses is the so-called audio entertainmentwhich refers to any type of audio content, except music.

Of course, music has always represented an escape from the overwhelming digital fatigue that we are exposed to 24/7, but if you dig a little deeper, if you look a little beyond the service of streaming musical that we all know, the jewels are many and frankly surprising. Something like in this meme:

Beyond podcasts, whose explosion was cemented by the pandemic creating exponential growth that shows no signs of abating, audio entertainment offers a fascinating range of possibilities.

I have come across classic audiobooks like 1984 of George Orwell or A happy world by Aldous Huxley with binaural audio design; TED Talk-style series where I have heard Buddhism advice for the 21st century or about the things we can learn from our pets; guided meditations by artists of the stature of Harry Styles either Eve Green; stories of emerging national authors narrated by themselves and I have even come across adaptations of radio soap operas Kalimanthat myth that my dad told me so much about and that until now that I had the opportunity to listen to it, I was able to understand the fanaticism that the first superhero made in Mexico provoked.

And all this is added to the benefits offered by the format. With hearing aids, the possibility of getting away from the blue light of the screen is real. can be pressed playclose your eyes and go to Comala de Pedro Paramo by Juan Rulfo leaving Excel formulas behind, at least for a while. Also, it can give an extra dimension to routine moments such as taking the subway, being in traffic, cooking or even exercising. And if we consider that the prices of the platforms that offer this content are very competitive, it is fair to say that here we have a situation of win win.

Normalizing the audio (entertainment) seems to me to be a great alternative to alleviate the consequences of the aggressive torrent of information that our eyes and mind receive all the time. And why not? Perhaps being momentarily transported to another reality thanks to the headphones will help us gain perspective and realize that many of the situations we consider normal may not be so.

* Edgar Mondragón is the Marketing Director of Storytel Latin America, a leading streaming audio entertainment company. He has more than five years of experience in marketing, leadership, and digital strategies. He previously was part of the Simplii, StarMedia, Merca 2.0 and Sopitas teams.

He has taught at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the Autonomous University of Mexico and graduated with honors with a degree in communication sciences from UNAM.

