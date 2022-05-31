Opinion | Stop Glorifying the Uvalde, Texas School Shooting Killer

Placeholder while article actions load

Ana Felker has a doctorate in Hispanic studies from the University of Houston, Texas. She is the author of the book ‘Although the house collapses’. Spanish-language media coverage of the May 24 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 boys and girls died, in addition to two teachers, has focused on stories about the perpetrator—with his photo and name—accompanied by of detailed speculations about its origin and its motives. Focusing the coverage on him and not on the victims leads to spectacularizing the tragedy to attract the public through morbidity, as true crime stories do (true crime).

In countries like Mexico, where characters like Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and other drug traffickers have become iconic antiheroes of popular culture, we must reflect on how we are telling stories of violence from our language. We have to ask ourselves what are the consequences of maintaining that approach and what other alternatives exist.

This year alone there are 228 shootings in the United States, according to The Gun Violence Archive. They are considered mass shootings (mass shootings) when four or more people were killed. For years, the citizen campaign Don’t Name Them has warned about the risk of giving spotlights and, with it, fame to those who carry out massacres like the one in Uvalde. A possible consequence of this type of coverage is the “contagion effect”, whereby some attacks can be prevented with more careful work by the media. The only case in which it has a news purpose to mention the name of the murderer is when he is on the run, otherwise it only generates incentives for others to imitate him. Therefore, it is preferable not to name them.

When the media focuses on killers and their biographies, it allows them to achieve their goals of notoriety. A clear case of “contagion” was evident in the person who shot customers at a supermarket in El Paso on August 3, 2019, after publishing a manifesto against “the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” In his writing he showed admiration for the one who murdered 51 people that same year in the mosque and Islamic center of Christchurch in New Zealand, while broadcasting it live on Facebook.

Murderers like these two publish manifestos to amplify racist ideas such as The Great Replacement, which is based on the unjustified fear that the population of color —whether black, Asian or Latino—, replaces the white Caucasian population that is thought to be descended from Europeans. That ideology was shared by the author of the shooting in Buffalo, in which 10 people were killed just a few weeks ago.

Focus on the killer, his past, and whether or not he was a victim of bullying, for example, supports the argument of Republican lawmakers, funded by the National Rifle Association (NRA), that the problem is not guns but mental health. This pressure group has specialized in diverting attention to prevent the passage of a reform that, among other points, would require a review of the criminal and criminal records of all those who wish to buy a weapon. Congressmen, in collusion with the NRA, have prevented the United States from following in the footsteps of other countries such as New Zealand, where the use of almost all semi-automatic and assault weapons was banned shortly after the Christchurch mosque attack, and social media companies were sought to remove terrorist and violent extremist content.

Gun violence in the United States is the leading cause of death among young people, according to a report from The New England Journal of Medicine. This can be seen as something foreign to Latin America, but it is not. Latinos have become the first minority in the United States: 62.1 million people, according to the 2020 census. In different social strata, it is common to meet someone who has emigrated to the United States. My father and other relatives work as elementary school teachers in Houston, Texas; my little nieces just got off vacation from school in the same city, and I am so relieved that everyone is safe.

The problem also concerns us because we have suffered from the increase in arms sales from the United States. In Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, 40% of the weapons come from that country and half of them are trafficked illegally, according to reports from the United States Government Accountability Office. In an unprecedented development, the Mexican government has sued US companies that have sold high-powered weapons to criminal groups, including the Gulf Cartel.

These companies have even customized their weapons following the aesthetic models of the narcoculture by bringing to market, for example, their Colt model “Emiliano Zapata 1911”. The Mexican Foreign Minister himself, Marcelo Ebrard, denounced that the company that manufactures AR-15s —like the ones used by Uvalde’s murderer— directs its advertising towards young people.

Perhaps also, instead of naming the murderer, we should name the companies that produce these weapons, which are the common denominator of the shootings: Colt’s Manufacturing Company, Palmetto State Armory and Smith & Wesson, among others.

A first step to improve media coverage of these issues would be to understand that the phenomenon is not limited to just the United States or a person with mental problems, but that it is systemic and affects us. The consequences of naming the murderer is to be complicit in the spread of violence and its aesthetic that glorifies the antihero. One route to follow would be to give priority to the history of the relatives and the victims, who in many cases are minorities. Remember them and thus honor their lives.

