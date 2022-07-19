OPINION | The new haute couture fashion? Transparent and full of glitter!

CNNEE

Editor’s note: Mari Rodríguez Ichaso has been a contributor to Vanidades magazine for several decades. She is a specialist in fashion, travel, gastronomy, art, architecture and entertainment, a film producer and a style columnist for CNN en Español. The opinions expressed in this column are solely his own. Read more opinion pieces at cnne.com/opinion

(CNN Spanish) – After the 2022 haute couture collections, an obvious conclusion is that the fashion presented by most of the great designers is a dramatic tour de force, full of fabulous transparencies, very nude images, enormously ethereal in many cases , and curdled with glitter. Clothes created mainly to wear at night, at the parties full of pure fantasies, where women seem romantic visions and at the same time delicate, extravagant, and sometimes threatening, and in full challenge. Without a doubt, a marvel of the imagination.

But are we really going to dress like this? Will we wear the surreal and extravagant models of Schiaparelli – or Balenciaga – whose new designers, Daniel Roseberry and Demna Gvasalia, have created? Or will we be the fragile fairy godmothers wrapped in tulle that Valentino presented descending the mythical steps of the Spanish Steps in Rome? Maison Margiela’s nightmarish images? The almost disguises of Olivier Rousteing for the study of Jean-Paul Gaultier? Alaia’s nudity? Or the cocoons of pure transparencies and feathers that Giambattista Valli showed?

Miu Miu (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Well apart from what we will see on red carpets, in the body of famous stars, the rest of this fashion will serve mostly to launch new trends, inspire more sensible and “wearable” versions of them, and thus create an exciting new fashion! ! The one that we will see in stores and will be accompanied by new and fabulous accessories!

And that is precisely the useful message of the wonderful extravagance that is the world of haute couture or haute couture. Message that involves showing the public handmade clothes, all perfect, exclusive, with painted feathers and sewn one by one, by those wonderful seamstresses who in many cases come out at the end of the parade to share the applause with the designers. Those petites mains—or glorious “little hands”—of haute couture goldsmiths like those of the House of Chanel!

Giambattista Valli (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Conclusion? That these parades, presented at enormous costs and with the assistance of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian or Nicole Kidman as models and in extraordinary places such as the Eiffel Tower, the Rodin Museum, the Spanish steps, etc., are extraordinary “staging” that serve to continue our enthusiasm for the world of beauty in clothing. To maintain our desire to look divine and wonderful. And to reaffirm that the world of international fashion – which employs about 75 million people worldwide, of which 70% are women, and which has global revenues of US$ 2.4 billion – continues and recover from the difficult years of the pandemic.

